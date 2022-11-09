ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th

BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days. A.O. Smith (
Here's Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Strong Buy

When you hear the term "growth stock," what comes to mind? Many investors would probably first think about some well-known tech stocks out there. And while it's true that many growth stocks are to be found in the technology sector, there are just as many compelling growth stocks making names for themselves in other economic sectors too.
3 Dow Stocks You Can Buy Without Any Hesitation

A lot of blue chip stocks have the blues. Sure, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is no longer in bear market territory. However, the index remains down more than 10% year to date, and nearly two-thirds of the Dow's 30 stocks are in the red. But investors can still find...
3 Top-Ranked Stocks up More Than 25% The Past Month

JPM - Free Report) , AT&T (. The chart below illustrates the one-month performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three stocks are up at least 25% over the last month, indicating that buyers have been busy. And...
Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks

The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in November

Value investors have preferred the price-to-earnings ratio or P/E since time immemorial as a means to identify value stocks. However, in the case of loss-making companies that have a negative price-to-earnings ratio, the price-to-sales or P/S ratio is considered while determining their true value. However, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio),...
4 Electric Power Stocks to Buy From the Promising Industry

The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks continue their transition toward clean sources of fuel and focus on lower carbon emissions. Utilities are benefiting from rate hikes and efficient cost management. The utility stocks are also focused on strengthening the grid as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure. The huge infrastructure of the utilities faces the impact of the hurricane season each year. Infrastructure enhancement around the year increases the resilience of the entire system, reduces outages and allows operators to restore power quickly for customers affected by storms.
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q3 Earnings?

HII - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.38%. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have benefited its top line in the third quarter.
PBYI vs. GMAB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

GMAB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Gains More Than 10% Since Q4 Earnings Release

TTEK - Free Report) shares have gained 10.7% since its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022) earnings release on Nov 9. Better-than-expected results and an impressive fiscal 2023 outlook seem to have pleased investors. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter...
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why

MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...

