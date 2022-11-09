Read full article on original website
Related
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again. This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls. Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential...
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Players Now Required to Attend Class with Harsin Gone
Saban wants Bama ready for cursable moments, WWE recruits Arkansas, Kiffin won't step in bear traps, basketball tips off, Heisman House headed to Ole Miss, tons of signings, de-commits, plus more
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
atozsports.com
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
Report: Oklahoma Could Be Losing Another Verbal Commitment
According to On3, fleet-footed wideout Anthony Evans' "trending" flip would be the Sooners' third departure from the 2023 class in three weeks.
Lane Kiffin Reveals If He Thinks Alabama 'Dynasty' Is Over
Lane Kiffin would like as much as anybody for Alabama's reign over the SEC to be over, but the Ole Miss coach isn't buying the hype that the dynasty is dead. “Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's coaches teleconference. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.”
College Football World Reacts To RGIII's Heisman Trophy Pick
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has named his Heisman Trophy frontrunner through Week 10 of the college football season. The former Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan running back Blake Corum currently has the best shot at winning the coveted award. Corum leads the FBS with 16 rushing touchdowns. Through the...
Juwan Howard Admits Michigan Considered Significant Addition
It's been easier than ever for college basketball teams to bring new recruits into the fold via the transfer portal and just about every major program has benefited from using it. But there was one very notable chance to add to Michigan that head coach Juwan Howard had that he ultimately let slide.
College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl Report
When the 12-team College Football Playoff gets here, what should happen to the Rose Bowl?. The Grandaddy of Them All has been played on New Year's Day every year. But that probably won't be possible moving forward, unless something is worked out with the College Football Playoff. According to ESPN,...
College football TV schedule today: Week 11 games you should be watching
Week 11 of the college football schedule is here and as the month of November marches on, we're on the verge of finishing off some division and conference races. And getting closer to finally sorting out the final four in the College Football Playoff, with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses fighting for ...
Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend
There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend. During Thursday's edition of The...
Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech
Follow along for live updates from Miami's Week 11 matchup against Georgia Tech.
Comments / 0