Florida State

The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reveals If He Thinks Alabama 'Dynasty' Is Over

Lane Kiffin would like as much as anybody for Alabama's reign over the SEC to be over, but the Ole Miss coach isn't buying the hype that the dynasty is dead. “Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's coaches teleconference. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.”
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To RGIII's Heisman Trophy Pick

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has named his Heisman Trophy frontrunner through Week 10 of the college football season. The former Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan running back Blake Corum currently has the best shot at winning the coveted award. Corum leads the FBS with 16 rushing touchdowns. Through the...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rose Bowl Report

When the 12-team College Football Playoff gets here, what should happen to the Rose Bowl?. The Grandaddy of Them All has been played on New Year's Day every year. But that probably won't be possible moving forward, unless something is worked out with the College Football Playoff. According to ESPN,...

