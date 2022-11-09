Facebook parent company Meta sheds 11,000 jobs in latest sign of tech slowdown

Read full article on original website
China eases its 'zero COVID' policy with shorter quarantines and less restrictions
SHANGHAI — China on Friday announced steps to ease its "dynamic zero COVID" policy by shortening quarantine requirements, simplifying travel rules, and adjusting its monitoring and control regime. The announcement comes a day after the country's top leaders recommitted to the "zero COVID" policy but also called for improvements.
FTX crypto exchange, billions of dollars low and under DOJ scrutiny, seeks bankruptcy
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried are under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Rising prices are on the menu for Thanksgiving, with inflation currently at 7.7%
As Americans prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, the high cost of both turkey and travel is grating on their sense of gratitude. At many family get-togethers this month, inflation will be on the menu. Wholesale turkey prices have jumped 23% from a year ago, gobbling up a big chunk of...
Anxious while awaiting election results? Here are expert tips to help you cope
As expected, election results are taking some time to come in. Control of the House and Senate is still unknown, and the Senate could come down to a Georgia runoff election next month. That uncertainty can be stressful. NPR spoke with Kate Sweeny, a psychology professor who runs the University...
New omicron subvariants now dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a winter surge
Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising fears they could fuel yet another surge of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants — called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- appear to be among the most adept...
Climate prize winner empowers women in India to become farmers and entrepreneurs
On Sept. 30, 1993, at 3:56 a.m., a deadly earthquake shook Latur and Osmanabad, districts in the western Indian state of Maharashtra. It killed 10,000 people and demolished 52 villages. While many nongovernmental organizations were involved in the immediate rescue and relief work, there was one group that worked a...
Workers at HarperCollins Publishers begin strike
Union members at HarperCollins, one of the largest publishers in the country, started an indefinite strike today. Workers and supporters gathered outside the company's New York City offices this morning to make their demands. The action comes after a drawn out negotiation process, with workers asking for higher wages, stronger...
Deli meats and cheeses have been linked to a listeria outbreak in 6 states
Listeria has been traced to deli meats and cheese in six states, causing 16 infections and one death across six states, the CDC said Wednesday. There were seven infections in New York, three in Maryland (one of whom died), one in New Jersey, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and one in California from April 2021 to September 2022.
Here's what happened on Friday at the U.N.'s COP27 climate talks
International climate negotiations are nearing their halfway point in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Today President Joe Biden made a speech and the United States announced a new proposal to clamp down on pollution from oil and gas operations. And there were some notable absences from the summit as well. Here's what...
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
