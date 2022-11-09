Read full article on original website
Kansas AG race: Chris Mann concedes to Kris Kobach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Chris Mann, who was running to be Kansas’ next attorney general, has released a statement and conceded to Republican Kris Kobach. On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and announced that Kobach had won. You can read that and learn more by clicking here.
How big of a role did Independent candidate Dennis Pyle play in the election?
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Independent candidate for governor, Dennis Pyle, received just 2% of the vote, which some argue could have changed the outcome of the election had he not been in the race. Pyle is a former Republican who served in the Kansas legislature for 20 years. “He is...
AG Schmidt concedes in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt conceded Wednesday in the race for Kansas governor. The Republican candidate trails current Kansas Governor Laura Kelly by a little more than 14,000 votes. Though the results are not official, Schmidt said in a statement that election officials had informed his campaign it was “unlikely” late-arriving mail-in ballots and provisional ballots would change the race’s outcome.
KC to receive $50 million for affordable housing thanks to Missouri voters
Though the law will change on Dec. 8, dispensaries will likely not be ready to legally sell recreational cannabis until at least February. “Teachers shouldn’t have to do a side hustle, you know? Doctors aren’t doing a side hustle. Lawyers aren’t doing a side hustle. That’s their main gig. This is my main gig.”
Missourians can expect to see recreational marijuana sold in February 2023 after voters approve Amendment 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recreational marijuana was on Missourians ballots as Amendment 3 during the midterms. It legalized weed and removed arrests and convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses. 53% of voting Missourians approved this amendment on Tuesday, but with the race being very close, it’s leaving mixed reviews by...
State of Missouri to award $1 million in scholarships to police academy recruits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the law enforcement profession struggles to attract new talent amid retirements and those leaving the profession, the state of Missouri is offering a new incentive. In late October, Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Blue Scholarship, aimed at providing up to $5,000 to Missouri...
Friday Night Blitz: Schools in Kansas, Missouri edge closer to a state title game appearance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are some familiar faces that are just a few games away from a state title. But there’s some new blood in the playoff picture this year in Kansas. Below are scores from this week’s game. Highlights are above. Gardner-Edgerton 21, Blue Valley...
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
Missouri announces grant to help first responders, some say it will be difficult to use
CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Things like equipment are vital to first responders, a grant announced by the Department of Public Safety is supposed to help with it. Some agencies question if everyone will be able to. “We obviously have a couple of concerns, you know, they they’re requesting a 50%...
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
Kansas-born astronaut returns home
HOXIE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man’s dream of reaching the stars became a reality when NASA chose him as an astronaut in 2013. That astronaut, Nick Hague, returned home to Hoxie on Friday and spoke to Hoxie High School students about his career. Hague, whose career began in...
Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
Red Cross offers tips to keep Kansans safe, warm as temperature drops
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures across NE Kansas are expected to drastically drop, the Red Cross has offered tips to keep residents safe and warm. The Red Cross says it encourages Kansans to take a moment to prepare for freezing conditions. It provided the following quick tips and reminders to help:
