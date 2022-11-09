ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

Kansas AG race: Chris Mann concedes to Kris Kobach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Chris Mann, who was running to be Kansas’ next attorney general, has released a statement and conceded to Republican Kris Kobach. On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and announced that Kobach had won. You can read that and learn more by clicking here.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

AG Schmidt concedes in Kansas governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt conceded Wednesday in the race for Kansas governor. The Republican candidate trails current Kansas Governor Laura Kelly by a little more than 14,000 votes. Though the results are not official, Schmidt said in a statement that election officials had informed his campaign it was “unlikely” late-arriving mail-in ballots and provisional ballots would change the race’s outcome.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas-born astronaut returns home

HOXIE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas man’s dream of reaching the stars became a reality when NASA chose him as an astronaut in 2013. That astronaut, Nick Hague, returned home to Hoxie on Friday and spoke to Hoxie High School students about his career. Hague, whose career began in...
HOXIE, KS
KCTV 5

Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week. Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:. Kansas 6A:. Olathe Northwest at Olathe...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Red Cross offers tips to keep Kansans safe, warm as temperature drops

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures across NE Kansas are expected to drastically drop, the Red Cross has offered tips to keep residents safe and warm. The Red Cross says it encourages Kansans to take a moment to prepare for freezing conditions. It provided the following quick tips and reminders to help:
KANSAS STATE

