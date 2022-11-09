Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
IOS 16.2 beta 1 launched yesterday to developers with a handful of new features and changes. As it turns out, the update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. There’s also a new Medications widget coming soon as well. Sleep. The new...
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
CNET
iOS 16.1.1 Arrives With Apple Bug Fixes
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes. The Software Update section on iPhone and iPad devices states that iOS 16.1.1 "includes bug fixes and security updates." Apple's Support page goes into more detail, noting that the update will prevent remote users from causing "unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution." Apple didn't provide more detail.
TechCrunch
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: early sales and what to expect on the big screens this year
The Black Friday 75-inch TV deals are already starting to appear so we're herding them up as they come in - as well as some info on what we can still expect
Walmart quietly lowered the price of Apple's iPad Air ahead of Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days saving event begins Nov. 7, but shoppers can already score discounts on popular Apple devices.
makeuseof.com
The Best 8 Signing Apps of 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gone are the days of receiving documents through the post, manually signing them, then returning them to the sender. Now, electronic signatures allow people to sign documents digitally, making the process easier and faster.
TechCrunch
Apple limits AirDrop ‘Everyone’ option to 10 minutes in China
Some argue that this feature should have long been an option for all Apple users — sometimes one just forgets to switch Airdrop off and end up with unsolicited content from unknown users — but others interpret the decision as Apple’s response to recent incidents in China. Apple says it plans to bring this capability to users globally in the coming year.
TechCrunch
Google and Twitter veteran maps out a Twitter alternative
Years-old federated social networks, legacy social platforms that have their own issues and a cacophony of pre-existing fringe efforts are all emerging as possible alternatives to Twitter. And in that vein, so are completely new ideas. One of these is being hatched by Gabor Cselle, a repeat founder who wants...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop or 14-inch laptop and you want a truly premium offering, then Dell’s XPS 13 Plus and Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 are likely to be on your list. Arguably, the MacBook is in a different class as a powerful creator’s machine versus the XPS 13 Plus that’s aimed at demanding productivity workers.
Android 13 tips and tricks: 8 features to try after updating
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Android 13 is the latest and greatest iteration of everyone's favorite mobile OS, and it's on Google Pixel phones right now and should roll out soon to devices from Samsung and others. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, the newest Android version is a relatively light release as far as new features go. Still, it features many small updates and tweaks to existing functionality. Here are eight tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Apple Insider
How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 to introduce ‘Custom Accessibility Mode’ with streamlined experience for iPhone and iPad
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.2 beta 2 to developers as the company gets ready to make the update available to the public in December. Officially, it adds the new Freeform collaboration app and improvements to the Home app. Under the hood, 9to5Mac found out that Apple has been working on a new “Custom Accessibility Mode” that will provide a “streamlined” experience for iPhone and iPad.
millennialmoney.com
How to Make $50 Dollars Fast
We’ve all been there. Whether an unexpected bill pops up, a concert ticket is calling your name, or you just want to cushion your emergency account, sometimes you need to make 50 dollars fast. We’ve listed several solid strategies that can help you get $50 instantly. You can make...
Amazon Black Friday 2022: 20 best early deals live now
Amazon’s early Black Friday savings are officially here. Following the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon has now joined other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, ranging from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion items.
TechCrunch
Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30
The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
Invites for the new Google Home app experience starts rolling out
Google starts rolling out invites for the revamped Home app as part of a public preview, though a few bugs may ruin the experience.
Comments / 0