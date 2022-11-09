Read full article on original website
PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad
PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain's final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. French league leader PSG said Saturday that its captain Marquinhos, who is a key player in coach Tite’s Brazil team and has made 71 international appearances, would be left out of the side to face Auxerre on Sunday.
Joe Willock applies finishing touch as Newcastle add to Chelsea woes
Joe Willock scored a second-half winner to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over Graham Potter’s struggling Chelsea at St James’ Park
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull's Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year.
Italy makes history by beating Wallabies for first time
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy ended 49 years of hurt from Australia by upending the Wallabies 28-27 for the first time in test rugby on Saturday. Wallabies debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied Italy after the fulltime hooter but his attempted conversion of Cadeyrn Neville's last-minute try flew wide.
San Francisco Shock release four after runner-up finish
Despite a successful second-place finish in this year’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, the San Francisco Shock announced Friday that four
