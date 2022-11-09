Read full article on original website
Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
LONDON (AP) — James Maddison, who was a surprise inclusion in England's squad for the World Cup, limped off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against West...
England can rewrite history by beating New Zealand, says Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones said England could rewrite history by beating New Zealand at Twickenham next Saturday
PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad
PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain's final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. French league leader PSG said Saturday that its captain Marquinhos, who is a key player in coach Tite’s Brazil team and has made 71 international appearances, would be left out of the side to face Auxerre on Sunday.
Italy makes history by beating Wallabies for first time
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy ended 49 years of hurt from Australia by upending the Wallabies 28-27 for the first time in test rugby on Saturday. Wallabies debutant Ben Donaldson could have denied Italy after the fulltime hooter but his attempted conversion of Cadeyrn Neville's last-minute try flew wide.
England’s Ellis Genge gives Japan rough lesson in art of scrummaging | Andy Bull
The Bristol strongman was at the heart of everything his side did and showed why Eddie Jones puts so much faith in him
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull's Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year.
Brazil will be climate leader, says ex-minister Marina Silva
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Marina Silva, a former environmental minister and potential candidate for the job again, on Saturday brought a message to the U.N. climate summit: Brazil is back when it comes to protecting the Amazon rainforest, the largest in the world and crucial to limiting global warming.
Austria: 9 injured as hot air balloon crashes twice in Alps
KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — A hot air balloon crashed twice Saturday on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria, injuring nine people as a hard landing apparently bounced the pilot and the co-pilot out of the basket and sent several passengers back into the sky on their own, authorities said.
Eagle eye: Man's warning saves lives in building collapse
PARIS (AP) — A four-story building collapsed Saturday morning in northern French city of Lille but no deaths were reported so far thanks to a resident’s advance warning, French authorities said. Lille firefighters said they rescued one person from the rubble with only light injuries. The search for...
