Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Why you (maybe) shouldn't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
WCJB
MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans. On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast. It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
WCJB
House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
WCJB
Thankful Farm Festival taking place in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton’s Thankful Farm Festival takes place on Saturday. Over 100 local business owners, local farmers, and entrepreneurs in the Gainesville and rural areas are set to be in attendance. Vendors, food trucks, music, a kid zone, pony rides, and so much more make up the...
WCJB
Florida International Rally and Motorsport Park will hold the 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 8th annual Krawl’n for the Fallen event is hosted by the Off-Road United Foundation, and it starts on Friday. It is one of Florida’s largest off-road events. It brings together law enforcement and the community for fellowship and fun. The event will kick...
WCJB
Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday. The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks. They will also offer mini express...
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
WCJB
Newberry High School marching band travels to Indiana for National Championship
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida school marching band got to travel to Indiana for a national competition. The Newberry High School marching band competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning. The band competed in the preliminary round...
WCJB
Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.
WCJB
City park in Cross City will host their annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony is still on for Friday. The parade will start at 1 p.m. and will honor veterans from all around. Following the parade, there will ceremony that will begin at 2 p.m. It will be held at the City...
alachuachronicle.com
The Annual Veterans Day Celebration is Canceled
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville). The cancelation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
ocala-news.com
Tree Falls On House In Orange Lake After Hurricane Nicole
A home in Orange Lake suffered major damage after Hurricane Nicole when a tree fell on its roof. Thanks to Jay Topczewski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with. First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.
WCJB
People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
WCJB
Marion County and Gainesville will not have trash pick-up, RTS and Suntran also suspended due to Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you live in Marion County or the city of Gainesville, your garbage curbside pick up will be canceled for Thursday due to Hurricane Nicole. Instead, the curbside services will happen on Friday even though it is Veterans Day. Also, bus services from RTS in Gainesville...
ocala-news.com
Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole
An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
