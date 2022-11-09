ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

MLK Center will hold a Veterans Day breakfast

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in North Central Florida are getting ready to honor our veterans. On Friday, you can show your support for service members by participating in a Veterans Day breakfast. It’s happening at the MLK Center in Gainesville and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

House saved in Ocala after vehicle fire spreads to home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews have released a picture of a vehicle fire they responded to this week. Crews responded to a home on SE 15th Avenue at around 8p.m. on Thursday night. Two vehicles were burning inside the car port, which began to spread to the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Thankful Farm Festival taking place in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton’s Thankful Farm Festival takes place on Saturday. Over 100 local business owners, local farmers, and entrepreneurs in the Gainesville and rural areas are set to be in attendance. Vendors, food trucks, music, a kid zone, pony rides, and so much more make up the...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Newberry Sports Complex will hold Veterans Day celebrations

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be Veterans Day celebrations at the Newberry Sports Complex on Friday. The complex is located at 24880 NW 16th Ave in Newberry. The event will have a car show display, education information booths, military items, and food trucks. They will also offer mini express...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tree falls on Alachua County man, nearly hits pregnant woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds and rain from Tropical Storm Nicole toppled a tree onto a building in Alachua County trapping a man inside. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a man was taken to a trauma center man in critical condition after being trapped in a home when a tree fell on Thursday around noon.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

The Annual Veterans Day Celebration is Canceled

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville). The cancelation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Child injured following bus crash in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Georgia, Rusty, Tofu, and Miso

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is concerned about the storm and these adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County are looking for someone to hunker down with. First is the sweetest girl who is sure to make you laugh, Georgia. This pup is a bit of an attention hog and would love to be your walking buddy.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

People in Cedar Key ride out Tropical Storm Nicole

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Cedar Key made preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole, while others kept it simple. TV20 crews didn’t spot many boarded-up windows and many residents continued about their day as normal. Some restaurants closed due to the storm while others continued to serve patrons.
CEDAR KEY, FL
ocala-news.com

Oak Tree Uprooted In Ocala After Hurricane Nicole

An oak tree was uprooted and downed live power lines at the corner of SE 5th Street and SE 9th Avenue in Ocala. Thanks to Kay C. Sagal-Brasoveanu for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

