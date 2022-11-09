ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Nazareth frontman Dan McCafferty dead at 76

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCu45_0j4InUKA00

Dan McCafferty, the lead vocalist and founding member of the Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died aged 76.

“This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make,” McCafferty’s heartbroken bandmate Pete Agnew wrote on Instagram .

“Maryann [McCafferty’s wife] and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

No cause of death was provided.

The rocker, who was part of Nazareth from its inception in 1968, retired from touring with the band in 2013 due to the effects of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — a lung condition that causes breathing difficulties.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckt0pdUo-_H

McCafferty toured with the group for 45 years prior to stepping away from the road.

“I can’t sing on tour like I used to anymore,” he told Classic Rock in 2014. “I figure if you can’t do the job then you really shouldn’t be there. I’m sad about it but I just can’t sing a whole set live anymore.”

The band’s most famous songs include “Broken Down Angel” and “Hair Of The Dog.”‘

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQdxb_0j4InUKA00
From left to right -- guitarist Manny Charlton, drummer Darrell Sweet, singer Dan McCafferty and bassist Pete Agnew pose together in 1974.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTEXg_0j4InUKA00
Nazareth performs on London Weekend Television's show, Supersonic, at the South Bank Television Centre on Oct. 23, 1975.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hphQ4_0j4InUKA00
Scottish rock group Nazareth performs their single 'This Flight Tonight' on the BBC TV music show 'Top Of The Pops', in London on Nov. 8, 1973.
Getty Images

The rocker was known for his raspy vocals on 70s rock classics, including the band’s cover of the Everly Brothers’ track “Love Hurts,” which climbed into the top 10 on the charts.

McCafferty also co-wrote many of the band’s songs throughout the 1970s. His vocals notably appeared on all of Nazareth’s albums up to 2014, with the final one being “Rock ‘n’ Roll Telephone.”

Though he stepped away from touring, McCafferty released his third and final solo album in 2019, titled “Last Testament.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcKql_0j4InUKA00
Dan McCafferty retired from touring with the band in 2013 due to the effects of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Denver Post via Getty Images

The rocker is survived by his wife, Maryann McCafferty, and their two children.

His death follows closely that of the band’s founding member, Manny Charlton, who died aged 80 on July 5.

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy