West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on ﻿﻿Vogel Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Vogel Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in White Oak. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WHITE OAK, OH
WLWT 5

Mt. Healthy police: Missing woman, children found safe

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mt. Healthy Police Department has reported a missing woman and her children have been found safe. According to police, 30-year-old Syllisia Cash and her two children. Police said Cash and her children have been located and are safe. Anyone with information on this incident...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along east I-275 in Symmes Township

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes and congesting traffic along the interstate in Symmes Township, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Multiple Vehicle Break-ins, Auto Theft Reported in Hidden Valley

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating. (Hidden Valley, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several vehicle break-ins and an auto theft from Hidden Valley. According to Sheriff Shane McHenry, the incidents took place on November 9 between 1:30 and 4:00 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office...
HIDDEN VALLEY, IN
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WBKR

What Kentucky Law Says About Funeral Processions and Traffic

While visiting relatives in Silver City NM a few years ago, we were driving on U.S. 180, A divided highway, it is the town's major thoroughfare and largely unavoidable. We were heading back to my uncle's house when we noticed a funeral procession headed our way. Instinctively, I began to slow down out of respect; my dad was a funeral director, so it comes naturally in our family. But, being on the opposite side of the median from the procession, it wasn't necessary. Quickly remembering that, I sped back up. Plus, no one else was even figuratively batting an eye. No other drivers slowed their vehicles.
KENTUCKY STATE

