Guillermo del Toro is having quite the month, earning rave reviews for “Pinocchio” while “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” streams on Netflix. The anthology series has prompted plenty of debate among horror fans, but has also received heaps of praise for the creative freedom it gave to both established and up-and-coming directors. In a forthcoming interview with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, del Toro spoke about the importance of mentoring new horror filmmakers, and how the Netflix anthology series gives him the perfect platform to do it. “All of my career even at the earlier stages has been about supporting the community,” del...

20 MINUTES AGO