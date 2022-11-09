Read full article on original website
Guillermo del Toro Reveals the Directors He Wants to Hire for ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Season 2: ‘I Have a List’
Guillermo del Toro is having quite the month, earning rave reviews for “Pinocchio” while “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” streams on Netflix. The anthology series has prompted plenty of debate among horror fans, but has also received heaps of praise for the creative freedom it gave to both established and up-and-coming directors. In a forthcoming interview with IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, del Toro spoke about the importance of mentoring new horror filmmakers, and how the Netflix anthology series gives him the perfect platform to do it. “All of my career even at the earlier stages has been about supporting the community,” del...
'Invest in a little part of history!' Hollywood star Matthew Rhys encourages fans to travel to a small Welsh pub which needs £250,000
Hollywood star Matthew Rhys has encouraged fans to travel to a small Welsh pub to help save it after pouring in his own money to the £250,000 fundraiser. The Americans actor, 47, who was raised in Cardiff but now lives in New York, recently popped into the Glan yr Afon pub in Pennal near Machynlleth, north Wales, the area where his father grew up.
