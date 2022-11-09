ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Facebook and Instagram Owner Meta Lays Off 11,000+ Employees

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPlEU_0j4In5aU00
Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta on Wednesday announced that around 13 percent of its workforce—over 11,000 staff—will be laid off. In a message to employees announcing the cuts, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he’d misjudged how long COVID’s boost to e-commerce would last and said increased competition coupled with a wider economic downturn have caused the company’s revenues to fall “much lower” than he’d expected. “I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” he added in the statement. “I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.” The massive layoffs follow a painful tech industry trend, with Meta’s firings coming a week after Elon Musk cut Twitter’s 7,500-strong payroll in half.

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
TheDailyBeast

5 Top Twitter Execs Quit in Elon Musk’s Most Chaotic Day Yet

A handful of top privacy, security, and safety executives at Twitter have quit in the last day, walking out amid the increasing chaos caused by the erratic behavior of new owner Elon Musk, according to multiple reports. The departures of chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty were first reported by Casey Newton and Zoë Schiffer, journalists for the tech blog Platformer, on Thursday morning.Hours later, Platformer reported the exit of Yoel Roth, the company’s moderation and safety leader, who had led the push to reassure rattled users that Twitter...
TheDailyBeast

Twitter Appears to Halt ‘Blue’ Service After Verified Trolling Spree

Twitter appeared to pause sign-ups for its subscription service, Twitter Blue, early Friday morning after a trolling blitz by people who used the service’s new “verified” checkmark to impersonate famous people and companies. Twitter entered a state of tumult two weeks ago, when new Elon Musk bought the company, fired staff en masse, and proposed sweeping new changes to the way Twitter authenticates notable accounts. One of Musk’s first changes as CEO was to expand the subscription “Twitter Blue” service, so that any subscribers to the $7.99-per-month service would receive a blue “verified” checkmark. But questions lingered about the new...
TheDailyBeast

Another Advertising Giant Distances Itself From Twitter

One of the world’s largest advertising groups is recommending its clients put a pause on deals with Twitter as the social media company undergoes tumultuous changes, the Verge reports. Omnicom, which represents mega-corps like Apple, Pepsi, and McDonalds, sent a memo advising against partnerships with Twitter, citing “continued brand safety concerns” like verified imposter accounts and the recent departure of Twitter’s trust and safety teams. “Evidence that the risk to our clients’ brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable,” the internal document reads. The memo stated that Omnicom had asked Twitter for assurances that the platform is safe for advertisers but “seemingly due to the lack of senior leadership now in these areas, Twitter has not been able to give those assurances.” The move follows other major advertising pauses since Elon Musk took over the company two weeks ago. Advertising agency IPG issued a similar recommendation for its clients last week and large companies like General Motors have also yanked their ad buys from Twitter.Read it at The Verge
TheDailyBeast

Musk Lawyer Assures Twitter Staff They Won’t Go to Jail for Any FTC Violations

Elon Musk's lawyer is rushing to assure Twitter’s remaining employees that they will not be held criminally liable if they botch the company’s security guidelines. “I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance—that is simply not how this works,” Musk’s attorney told employees, according to Bloomberg. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.” Twitter has been under a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission since 2011. The decree gave the social media company strict rules on how to handle user data. But with Twitter employees quitting and being fired en masse, and Twitter rolling out a series of baffling new programs, Twitter legal officials have raised concerns that the company’s skeleton crew might make costly mistakes. “I anticipate that all of you will be pressured by management into pushing out changes that will likely lead to major incidents,” a Twitter lawyer warned colleagues in a Slack message earlier this week. “All of this is extremely dangerous for our users. Also, given that the FTC can (and will!) fine Twitter BILLIONS of dollars pursuant to the FTC Consent Order, extremely detrimental to Twitter’s longevity as a platform.”
TheDailyBeast

Disney Tells Workers That Layoffs Are Coming

Disney told its corporate leaders on Friday that layoffs are coming in the wake of an earnings report that sent its stock price plunging. In the meantime, the entertainment giant will shore up its bottom line by putting a hiring freeze in place and restricting business travel. The Mouse House has been dealing with losses from its push into streaming. In a memo obtained by Variety, CEO Bob Chapek said of the belt-tightening, “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time.”
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Was Worried Twitter Was Riddled With “Ghost Employees”

Elon Musk’s quest to prove humans are actually humans wasn’t limited to Twitter accounts. According to The New York Times, Musk initially wanted to fire thousands of employees before their scheduled Nov. 1 stock bonuses kicked in. But when executives modeled how much more it could cost in legal fees and fines to lay them off without the bonuses, Musk relented—on the condition that managers confirm the employees getting them were “real humans.” His concern, according to the Times, was that “ghost employees” remained on Twitter’s payroll and would reap those costs. Twitter’s chief accounting officer Robert Kaiden led the review, and no one was fired before the Nov. 1 date. The day after, however, Kaiden was booted.
TheDailyBeast

Fashion Giant Shein Sued for Stealing Weed Brand Cookies’ Sweatshirt Design

The story is now so commonplace that it’s become a fashion cliché: whether it’s an independent creator with an Etsy shop or an iconic brand that employs a vast team of creatives, at some point, a link to an item for sale on Shein is shared in an email or DM or text. “Hey,” the message from a confused colleague or customer might read. “Isn’t this your design?”Cookies SF, a popular clothing brand launched in 2011 by the co-founder of the billion-dollar American weed brand Cookies, filed a lawsuit against Shein on Nov. 2 that accuses the Chinese fast fashion...
TheDailyBeast

Why Comedian Natasha Leggero Decided to Bring a Child Into Our ‘Burning’ World

Comedian Natasha Leggero doesn’t think she’ll ever make a Netflix special about her daughter. So instead, she wrote a laugh-out-loud hilarious book about what it has been like to become a mother.In this bonus episode, Leggero returns to the The Last Laugh podcast to talk about the cathartic process of writing her new book The World Deserves My Children. She also breaks down how much her parenting style differs from husband and fellow stand-up comic, Moshe Kasher, and opens up about how motherhood has affected everything from her career trajectory to the way she sees the world.Leggero opens the first...
Indy100

iPhones have a hidden keyboard that lets you type faster

We’re all used to typing away on our phones, but did you know there’s a way we could all be doing it faster? The QWERTY keyboard is used by millions of people around the world everyday. However, there’s a new keyboard people can access with the latest update which is potentially quicker. iPhone users who downloaded the latest iOS 16 update can now use the Dvorak keyboard. Despite the fact it’ll be unfamiliar to many people, it’s not a new concept in and of itself. The keyboard was first used back in 1936 after being invented by psychologist August Dvorak. Sign up...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Broadway’s Playbill Exits Twitter Because of ‘Hate, Negativity, and Misinformation’

Playbill, the company best known for the distinctive programs handed to theater audiences, is leaving Twitter because of the “hate” and “misinformation” it says has been unleashed since Elon Musk took control of the social media platform. Philip S. Birsh, Playbill chairman and CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Alex Birsh made the announcement in a final tweet to Playbill’s more than 412,000 followers, adding the 138-year-old Playbill had “always strived to be a constant source of support for the entire theater community... Our core values have always centered around community, kindness, collaboration, inclusion, and truth. In recent weeks, Twitter, Inc....
TheDailyBeast

$1 Billion of FTX Clients’ Money Has Reportedly Disappeared

At least one billion dollars of customer funds are missing from failed crypto exchange FTX, according to reporting by Reuters. Sam Bankman-Fried—the founder and CEO of FTX—covertly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to his own trading company Alameda Research, the outlet reported. Sources high-up in FTX told Reuters that a large portion of the funds have disappeared, estimating that between one and two billion dollars are missing.On Saturday morning, disgraced cryptocurrency poster boy Bankman-Fried said he is in the Bahamas, where FTX is based, according to Reuters. He denied rumors on Twitter that he had flown to...
TheDailyBeast

Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche

A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami MR MIAMI (@miamient) Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Emily Blunt’s ‘The English’ Is the Prettiest Show on TV

Article Intro. Language: This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. This week:. Diane Lockhart abandoning us in our time of need.
rsvplive.ie

Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight

With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
TheDailyBeast

CNN and Newsweek Caught Up in Pay-for-Play Political Scandal

Romania’s media market is engulfed in a pay-for-play political scandal which includes newsrooms using the brand names of CNN and Newsweek.CNN’s Romanian affiliate, Antena 3 CNN, has a TV broadcasting license which precludes it from taking money from political parties outside of designated election campaign periods. Yet that is reportedly exactly what the biggest names in Romanian news media have been doing through their websites, which are unregulated.Investigative reports based on insider evidence have exposed money being transferred to media companies via intermediaries by the very political parties they are supposed to hold to account.“It’s a big problem for the...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy