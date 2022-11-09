Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles
A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
Crimes solved with help of high-tech cameras in Niles
High-tech cameras are keeping watch over the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the city of Niles.
Video: Suspect runs into Warren daycare during police chase
The suspect ran jumped into a play area that had young children inside.
Chase brings large police presence to Youngstown’s South Side
A number of police units have converged on Youngstown's South Side as police chased a suspect through several streets.
27 First News
Police investigating shots fired in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. We’re working to find out if anyone was hit. Check back later for more details.
cleveland19.com
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of robbery suspects is on the loose after targeting a Speedway gas station, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The robbery happened at 4280 West 150th St. on Oct. 28, according to police. Police said the suspects stole multiple cases of...
One injured; police investigating shooting in Warren
Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood.
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning.
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
WFMJ.com
New cameras keep watch over Eastwood Mall
Police are praising the crime-solving benefits of a new camera system being deployed around the city, including the Eastwood Mall. Niles Police Captain John Marshall says Flock Safety Cameras that have been placed at strategic locations around the mall complex since August have already helped catch suspected wrongdoers. So far,...
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
Woman runs to church to escape man in Warren: Report
Officers were called to a church on the 1500 block of Main Street in Warren around 11 a.m.
Mom accused of leaving child alone, driving home high
A Grove City mom is facing charges after police say she left her child alone and came home high.
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
Crash slows traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
A crash and downed pole is stalling traffic on I-680 southbound in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
Mom says dad dropped child after she ‘dumped his weed’
Warren police told a mom to follow up with the prosecutor's office after she said the father of her child dropped the child in retaliation to the woman dumping out a bag of marijuana.
Semi jackknifes on I-80 in Austintown
A semi accident on Interstate 80 in Austintown is slowing traffic in the area of the crash.
Report: Canfield woman overdoses with 1-year-old in her care
They found her standing at a sink, moving her legs up and down and calling for help.
