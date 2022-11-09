ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

WFMJ.com

New cameras continue leading to arrests in Niles

A new day brings word of a new arrest in Niles, thanks to cameras recently installed throughout the city. According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the Flock camera system on Thursday spotted a 2021 Jeep Compass near the Eastwood Mall that had been stolen from Warren. An officer...
NILES, OH
27 First News

Police investigating shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. We’re working to find out if anyone was hit. Check back later for more details.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

New cameras keep watch over Eastwood Mall

Police are praising the crime-solving benefits of a new camera system being deployed around the city, including the Eastwood Mall. Niles Police Captain John Marshall says Flock Safety Cameras that have been placed at strategic locations around the mall complex since August have already helped catch suspected wrongdoers. So far,...
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

