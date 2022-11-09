Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
tipranks.com
Buy These 3 Stocks to Hedge against Future Rate Hikes
Although the Federal Reserve remains committed to attacking historically high inflation, its hawkish measures could hurt broader business sentiment. Therefore, investors should focus on stocks that benefit from inelastic demand. Given the historically high rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of another 75-basis point hike in the benchmark interest...
tipranks.com
APPL, AMZN, SHOP, MSFT: Here’s Why All Tech Stocks Are Rallying
The easing of inflation gave a significant boost to the shares of big tech companies. Let’s see what the TipRanks datasets indicate about them. Beaten-down tech stocks got a much-needed breather on November 10. The U.S. inflation rate continued to ease after peaking in June (it increased by 7.7% in October compared to a growth of 9.1% in June). This pushed tech stocks higher. This was also the smallest 12-month increase since January 2022.
tipranks.com
‘Long-term investors should turn back toward stocks’: J.P. Morgan says inflation has peaked and suggests 2 stocks to buy
For well over a year now, we’ve been seeing headlines about inflation. The rate of price increases is running at its highest level since the early 1980s, although the October numbers, just released, showed it cooling off to 7.7% over the past 12 months. Covering the markets from investment...
tipranks.com
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
tipranks.com
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
tipranks.com
The 7 Best Stocks for Retirement
Although planning for one’s golden years represents the ultimate goal for long-term investors, the current economic and market environment practically incentivizes the narrative for finding the best retirement stocks. With corporate pensions largely becoming an anachronistic relic, it’s never been more important for investors to plan for their golden...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
tipranks.com
Is Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
Mullen Automotive’s stock looks attractive. The company has reduced debt and strengthened its balance sheet. However, MULN stock could stay volatile. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is grabbing eyeballs. Its low share price and positive developments like the reduction of debt and exclusive rights to sell I-GO, a compact urban delivery EV, in the European markets have garnered investors’ interest in the shares of this electric vehicle (EV) maker. However, MULN is still in its early stages, and its stock could remain highly volatile.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Rally as NASDAQ 100 Gains Over 7%
Stock indices saw a strong rally today as they finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 3.7%, 5.54%, and 7.49%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 2.2%. Conversely, the technology sector...
tipranks.com
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
tipranks.com
3 No-Brainer “Forever Stocks” for 2023 and Beyond
Every investor is looking for no-brainer “forever stocks” to buy that they can put in a drawer and watch their money grow over time. With the markets down significantly in 2022, the challenge is more difficult than it looks. The debate surrounding buy-and-hold investments has been around as...
tipranks.com
UBS downgrades Altria to Sell on consumer trade down risk
UBS analyst Andrei Condrea downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $43. The analyst believes the market is pricing in too favorable an outlook for the company as consumers trade down to cheaper products. His estimates are 4% below consensus for the next five years as he expects pressure on smokeless from downtrading and nicotine pouches, alongside Altria’s lack of any material next-generation offering.
tipranks.com
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
tipranks.com
Tesla: Elon Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse
Those looking on with no stake in the game can enjoy the never-ending shenanigans of the Elon Musk circus. That the Tesla (TSLA) CEO is a mercurial, clever and ultra-charismatic chap is not in doubt, but his unreliable behavior is getting a bit too much, at least that seems to be the take of Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
tipranks.com
China Lockdowns Bite Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yet Analyst Remains Bullish
Apple will likely have multiple headwinds in the coming months. However, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains firmly focused on the company’s long-term potential. Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not protected from a potential recession. Recently, the company warned of lower-than-expected shipments of the iPhone 14 this year due to COVID-related lockdowns in China. There are growing concerns on the Street that Apple’s revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 might take a hit. Nonetheless, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains steadfast with his Buy rating and $200 price target on AAPL stock.
tipranks.com
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
tipranks.com
Gold Stocks: Worth Their Weight in Gold or Gathering Dust?
As interest rates rise to rein in soaring inflation, investors are not turning to gold as a potential avenue for investment. Why is that? Gold has long been considered a potential hedge against inflation. In this article, we will look at the potential reasons behind the fall in gold prices and whether investing in gold stocks is still worthwhile.
tipranks.com
Antero (NYSE:AR) Stock: Here’s How Much $1K Has Become in 2022
Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).
Comments / 0