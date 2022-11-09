Read full article on original website
James Cameron succinctly summarizes the plot of ‘Avatar 2’ in five simple words
Avatar: The Way of Water will be making its theatrical bow in a little over a month, with the next chapter of James Cameron’s darling sci-fi franchise set to capture our hearts again by way of Pandora’s stunning beauty and the Na’vi’s graceful charm. But, much...
James Cameron Hints ‘Avatar 3’ Could Be Last in Franchise if ‘Way of Water’ Tanks
Turns out you can even count James Cameron among the skeptics as to whether there’s enough interest in the “Avatar” franchise more than a decade removed from the original. Though there a planned five total “Avatar” movies currently dated up through 2028 (!), Cameron in a new interview admitted the story could be tied up after “Avatar 3” should the next two movies underperform at the box office. Cameron told Total Film that, depending on how the market responds to both this year’s “The Way of Water” and 2024’s “Avatar 3,” they could be “done” or “semi-done” to the point that he...
'Avatar: The Way of Water': James Cameron on How Jake and Neytiri Have Changed Since the First Film
For the past 13 years, fans have been waiting patiently for Avatar: The Way of Water, and just like the past decade changed us as an audience, the characters of the upcoming feature have also evolved. Director James Cameron has defended the three hour runtime of the feature by explaining that the upcoming movie focuses more on emotions. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director discussed Jake and Neytiri’s family dynamic and how having four children has changed them.
'Avatar' director James Cameron once threw out a 130-page script for a sequel: 'It was missing one of those critical elements'
Thirteen years after the original "Avatar" burst into theaters and became the highest-grossing film ever made, James Cameron is finally delivering the first of four planned sequels next month. The more than a decade-long wait for "Avatar: The Way of Water" was due in part to Cameron not wanting to...
Avatar 2: James Cameron Reveals Intimate Connection Between Sigourney Weaver’s Two Characters
Among the many cast members returning to Pandora for Avatar 2 is Sigourney Weaver, but her role in the film is not what we were expecting. Rather than James Cameron bringing back Avatar’s Dr. Grace Augustine from the dead, the actress will play the 15-year-old Na’vi daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri, Kiri. While the choice certainly feels like a random role for Weaver, Grace and Kiri apparently have a major connection.
