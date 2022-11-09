Turns out you can even count James Cameron among the skeptics as to whether there’s enough interest in the “Avatar” franchise more than a decade removed from the original. Though there a planned five total “Avatar” movies currently dated up through 2028 (!), Cameron in a new interview admitted the story could be tied up after “Avatar 3” should the next two movies underperform at the box office. Cameron told Total Film that, depending on how the market responds to both this year’s “The Way of Water” and 2024’s “Avatar 3,” they could be “done” or “semi-done” to the point that he...

4 DAYS AGO