ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

James Cameron Hints ‘Avatar 3’ Could Be Last in Franchise if ‘Way of Water’ Tanks

Turns out you can even count James Cameron among the skeptics as to whether there’s enough interest in the “Avatar” franchise more than a decade removed from the original. Though there a planned five total “Avatar” movies currently dated up through 2028 (!), Cameron in a new interview admitted the story could be tied up after “Avatar 3” should the next two movies underperform at the box office. Cameron told Total Film that, depending on how the market responds to both this year’s “The Way of Water” and 2024’s “Avatar 3,” they could be “done” or “semi-done” to the point that he...
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water': James Cameron on How Jake and Neytiri Have Changed Since the First Film

For the past 13 years, fans have been waiting patiently for Avatar: The Way of Water, and just like the past decade changed us as an audience, the characters of the upcoming feature have also evolved. Director James Cameron has defended the three hour runtime of the feature by explaining that the upcoming movie focuses more on emotions. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director discussed Jake and Neytiri’s family dynamic and how having four children has changed them.
Cinemablend

Avatar 2: James Cameron Reveals Intimate Connection Between Sigourney Weaver’s Two Characters

Among the many cast members returning to Pandora for Avatar 2 is Sigourney Weaver, but her role in the film is not what we were expecting. Rather than James Cameron bringing back Avatar’s Dr. Grace Augustine from the dead, the actress will play the 15-year-old Na’vi daughter of Jake Sully and Neytiri, Kiri. While the choice certainly feels like a random role for Weaver, Grace and Kiri apparently have a major connection.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Mescal doesn’t think he has enough “patience” for Marvel movies

You'd think most actors would be eager to join the MCU and star in a Marvel movie. They're some of the biggest blockbusters being produced, and if your MCU character survives, it's a steady gig for years. Paul Mescal, star of Normal People and Aftersun, doesn't think he's ready for that level of commitment just yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy