Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Fisker Ocean Prototype First Drive: Finally a Success for Henrik?
F. Scott Fitzgerald once declared there were no second acts in American lives. Nobody told Henrik Fisker. The Danish-born, Los Angeles-based car designer turned entrepreneur is now on his third attempt at building cars with his family name on the hood. In his early favor, our drive of a prototype of the electric-powered 2023 Fisker Ocean SUV due to hit streets later this year suggests he might finally have a winner.
Why I’d buy the $41,000 Kia EV6 over the $66,000 Tesla Model Y after driving the two popular electric SUVs
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
CNBC
Tesla recalls more than 40,000 U.S. cars over possible loss of power steering
Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that could experience a loss of power steering assist. An October firmware release has caused some vehicles to lose power steering when driving over bumpy roads and potholes. is voluntarily recalling 40,168 2017-2021 Model S and Model...
Stellantis And Audi Join Other Automakers In Twitter Advertising Boycott After Musk Takeover
After leading Tesla to become the world's most valuable automaker, CEO Elon Musk seemingly got bored and decided to buy Twitter outright. Automakers are understandably wary of the head of a rival company having control over such a powerful advertising platform which is why GM suspended its ads on the platform after Musk took over, as did Volkswagen and Audi of America. And now Stellantis has followed suit.
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
Drop-Top Electric Range Rover Delivers Silent Off-Road Bliss
Almost two years ago, a British company called Lunaz announced it would build electric versions of the classic Range Rover. Initial production was limited to 50 units priced at around $326,524 (converted from British pounds) and Lunaz must have had no trouble selling out because it has just announced two new versions, the Country and the Town.
The Dawn Project Tells Americans Not To Be Tesla's Crash Test Dummies
As you might have read by now, The Dawn Project is out to get Tesla and its Full Self-Driving system. So far, it published an experiment with mannequins that was debunked by, it has to be said, equally fanatical Tesla owners. It then challenged Musk to use his own autonomous systems in public, and it has an ongoing contest on its website that will pay somebody $15,000 if they can demonstrate that the system works within the parameters it set.
Lordstown Motors And iPhone Maker Foxconn Will Build Electric Vehicles Together
Lordstown Motors has had a torrid time entering the electric vehicle market, but thanks to Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, things are slowly improving. Following the good news in May of this year that Foxconn would invest in the company and take ownership of Lordstown's Ohio assembly plant, the pair have now revealed that the original investment is swelling.
Rivian R1T And R1S Pre-Orders Through The Roof, But R2 Platform Delayed To 2026
American EV manufacturer Rivian has had a troubled year, but buried within its Q3 sales report, the brand disclosed 114,000 preorders for the R1 platform vehicles resulting in the all-new R2 platform being delayed until 2026. Rivian has been having a troubling year, with production numbers cut down from 50,000...
Tesla And Zoom Bring Video Conferencing To EVs
At this week's Zoomtopia 2022 conference, the online video conferencing brand announced that its services are coming to the center screen of a Tesla Model Y near you. Or a Model S, or a Model X. Zoom product manager Nitasha Walia says that the feature is coming to "all new Tesla Models soon."
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Volvo Teased Two New Electric SUVs In EX90 Presentation
As you might know, Volvo just unveiled the EX90, the all-new electric successor to the XC90. Near the end of the EX90 presentation, Volvo included a Marvel-like stinger. In case you don't know what a stinger is, it's essentially a teaser that makes you excited about something without revealing too much.
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
The Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Better MPG Than The Ram TRX
The EPA's fuel consumption estimates for the Ford F-150 Raptor R have been revealed via its Monroney sticker sourced by TFL Truck, and to no one's surprise, it is a thirsty big fellow with a result of 10/15/12 mpg on the EPA's city/highway/combined cycles. With its 36-gallon tank, expect a range of 432 miles on a single tank with mixed driving. We'd have to admit that this may be a fair price to pay for that muscular Predator supercharged 5.2-liter V8 located under the hood, which gives the truck a power output of 700 horsepower with 640 lb-ft of torque.
New Audi Q6 e-tron Deletes Center Console Buttons For Next-Gen Audi MMI Infotainment
It may be delayed alongside the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, but Audi is still hard at work developing its high-end electric crossover, the Q6 e-tron. Our spy photographers have spotted the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron several times, including the sloped-back version and the faster RS Q6 e-tron model. On all of these occasions, we've only been able to see the Q6's exterior, but now CarBuzz can show you a glimpse of the interior.
CarBuzz.com
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0