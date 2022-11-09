Read full article on original website
CitySquare Set to Help Tornado Victims This Weekend
I again as for your help in spreading the word. CitySquare, 2515 Bonham Street, will be open to serve victims of last Friday’s tornado destruction Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again Sunday, November 13, from 1-5 p.m. We have an abundance of clothing for all ages along with shoes, coats, some household items and personal care items and snacks which have been dropped off. We have been blessed beyond measure and wish to help in any way we can.
Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Event Saturday, November 19, 2022
Several festivities begin at 4:00 pm, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present to hear all the items on children’s Christmas list this season, and the live reindeer will accompany them. Opportunities for photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer will be available. Popcorn and hot cocoa will...
Sulphur Springs Lion’s Electric Christmas Parade
The Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org, and they can email you a form. They will grade entries into three categories: large, small, and non-profit. The parade will start at 7:00 pm.
No More Clothes Needed by CitySquare Paris
Due to the incredible amount of clothing donations received, CitySquare is no longer accepting clothing donations. However, they do need volunteers to help sort and hang up clothes as they work to help victims of Friday’s tornado outbreak. CitySquare is at 2515 Bonham Street in Paris.
Mt Pleasant’s Boots & Bells
OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17. City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas. Mount Pleasant, TX – Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a lively place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the Third Annual Boots & Bells. It’s an Olde West Christmas.
Veterans Day In Hopkins County
This year’s public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday morning at 11:00 on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
Veterans Day Activities For Sulphur Springs
The 2022 public observance of Veterans Day in Hopkins County will be Friday, Nov. 11, at 11:00 am on the Sulphur Springs downtown square in front of the Hopkins County Courthouse. Speaker will be Robert Kerr, a local Judge Advocate of the U.S. Marine Corps League. The event is open to all, with some seating available around the flagpole in the center of the square.
TxDOT Hosts Online Meetings
PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host online virtual and in-person public meetings to gather public input on proposed improvements for US 271 in Lamar and Red River Counties. The online virtual public meeting will be available through Dec 2, 2022. It will provide an audio and...
Downtown Tyler building to be demolished because of storm damage
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vacant Smith County building was “heavily damaged” during Friday’s storms. Crews from the Smith County Road and Bridge and Facility Services Departments worked Monday morning to clear the debris at 218 E. Line St. The parking lot and front entrance of the Adult Probation building across the street is […]
Paris HS Blue Blazes Marching Band At State Tournament
Congratulations to the Paris High School Blue Blazes Marching Band on its appearance at the State UIL Marching Band Tournament at the San Antonio Alamo Dome. The band performed in the preliminary round at 2:00 pm Wednesday. They selected them to return to the finals at 7:30 pm. They came in 9th place in the state championship round. There are 204 Class 4A bands in Texas.
First Alert Weather Day: Parts of North Texas could see freezing temps tonight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A freeze warning has been issued for western counties from 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday.Those counties include Denton, Wise, Cooke, Parker and areas further west.Counties further east near the Louisiana border are facing a freeze watch during that time. Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties are in the clear and don't face any warnings or watches, but it will be chilly. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s but winds will be blowing – making the temperatures feel more like the 20s and teens in some locations. Saturday afternoon will clear up and sunshine will start to peek out. The high on Saturday will be 51 degrees.
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
17-Year-Old McKinney Teen Steven Barney Sentenced To Life In Prison
The McKinney teen who killed his mother and attacked his father in 2021 was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also fined $10,000. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on November 10 that 17-year-old Steven Barney would receive life in prison for the brutal murder as well as a $10,000 fine. But the teen could be up for parol in the future.
Sulphur Springs Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge
Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a local teenager was selling guns on social media, advertising them as “ school supplies.” Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the location of the guns. The 15-year-old boy, a student at SSISD, was taken into custody at 1:35 Tuesday morning.
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
Defense Health Agency
The Defense Health Agency has announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five counties in Texas and Oklahoma may receive emergency prescription refills now through November 16 due to the November 4 tornadoes. They include Hopkins and Lamar counties in Texas and Choctaw, Le Flore, and McCurtain in Oklahoma.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
