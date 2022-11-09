ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Cold front passes through; cooler temps headed our way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oO8F_0j4Ilbcn00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It’s much colder heading out the door Wednesday morning with temps crashing into the 40s. The breeze remains too, which makes it feel colder.
  • Sunshine all day will only warm us to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

TRACKING NICOLE

  • Nicole will likely become a hurricane sometime Wednesday.
  • Clouds ahead of Nicole start to stream in Thursday, and some scattered showers arrive by the evening.
  • The bigger rain threat comes on Friday as the storm passes through the Carolinas. Heaviest rains stay in the mountains with up to 4 inches possible. Most folks in the metro should see between 1-2 inches.
  • This likely won’t lead to any big flooding concern for the metro, but will have some risk, though, for the mountains.
  • Winds won’t be a big issue, just a few gusts around 30-35 mph. We’ll also be watching for any brief tropical tornado risk. Main risk for that would be along and east of I-77.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

(WATCH BELOW: App State professor talks about fall foliage with Meteorologist John Ahrens)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqIaP_0j4Ilbcn00

App State professor talks about fall foliage with Meteorologist John Ahrens App State professor talks about fall foliage

©2022 Cox Media Group

