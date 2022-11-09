FORECAST: Cold front passes through; cooler temps headed our way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s much colder heading out the door Wednesday morning with temps crashing into the 40s. The breeze remains too, which makes it feel colder.

Sunshine all day will only warm us to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.

TRACKING NICOLE

Nicole will likely become a hurricane sometime Wednesday.

Clouds ahead of Nicole start to stream in Thursday, and some scattered showers arrive by the evening.

The bigger rain threat comes on Friday as the storm passes through the Carolinas. Heaviest rains stay in the mountains with up to 4 inches possible. Most folks in the metro should see between 1-2 inches.

This likely won’t lead to any big flooding concern for the metro, but will have some risk, though, for the mountains.

Winds won’t be a big issue, just a few gusts around 30-35 mph. We’ll also be watching for any brief tropical tornado risk. Main risk for that would be along and east of I-77.

