FORECAST: Cold front passes through; cooler temps headed our way
- It’s much colder heading out the door Wednesday morning with temps crashing into the 40s. The breeze remains too, which makes it feel colder.
- Sunshine all day will only warm us to the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.
TRACKING NICOLE
- Nicole will likely become a hurricane sometime Wednesday.
- Clouds ahead of Nicole start to stream in Thursday, and some scattered showers arrive by the evening.
- The bigger rain threat comes on Friday as the storm passes through the Carolinas. Heaviest rains stay in the mountains with up to 4 inches possible. Most folks in the metro should see between 1-2 inches.
- This likely won’t lead to any big flooding concern for the metro, but will have some risk, though, for the mountains.
- Winds won’t be a big issue, just a few gusts around 30-35 mph. We’ll also be watching for any brief tropical tornado risk. Main risk for that would be along and east of I-77.
