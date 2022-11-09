Read full article on original website
Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine
A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
Woman Arrested In Hunt County After Pursuit, Assault
A pursuit ensued Thursday morning on I-30 when Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies attempted to contact a female motorist to see if she needed assistance. The woman drove away and, at one point, tried to back over an officer, and then shots were fired. The vehicle did ram into a deputy’s car at one point. Officers took the woman into custody using a Taser at the 90-mile marker in Hunt County.
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report Oct. 31, 2022 to Nov. 6, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022, included:. River Scudday, 21 years of age, of Gilmer, was arrested on Nov. 5, 2022, on an Upshur County warrant for striking fixture or highway landscape valued at $200 or less.
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 11)
Thursday morning at 7:28, Paris officers responded to a report of a business burglary in the 200-block South Collegiate Drive. An employee started the day by finding the back glass door shattered. The only items possibly missing were a cash drawer and its contents of over $300 cash. Instead, they found the drawer outside, a few feet from the broken glass door. Police lifted a latent print to assist with the investigation.
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Wood County Constable federally indicted for use of excessive force
The church originally wanted a zone change for both of their properties on the eastern side of Judson Road and the western side. The east side is their main church and the west is their Life Family Center. Cason resident still piecing life back together in wake of tornado’s destruction...
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
17-Year-Old McKinney Teen Steven Barney Sentenced To Life In Prison
The McKinney teen who killed his mother and attacked his father in 2021 was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also fined $10,000. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on November 10 that 17-year-old Steven Barney would receive life in prison for the brutal murder as well as a $10,000 fine. But the teen could be up for parol in the future.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)
Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2020. An East Texas woman has been sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury. According to KTBS, after just 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury handed down the punishment for Taylor Parker. Parker, 29, was convicted...
Sheriff’s Office takes in teen after guns posted on social media
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of a Snapchat post at 11:24 p.m. on Monday evening. The post depicted several weapons with the caption “school supplies.”. Deputies began an investigation into who made the post, after working leads and talking to several individuals the suspect was...
East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain. Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point […]
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
