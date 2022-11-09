ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine

A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
NAPLES, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Arrested In Hunt County After Pursuit, Assault

A pursuit ensued Thursday morning on I-30 when Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies attempted to contact a female motorist to see if she needed assistance. The woman drove away and, at one point, tried to back over an officer, and then shots were fired. The vehicle did ram into a deputy’s car at one point. Officers took the woman into custody using a Taser at the 90-mile marker in Hunt County.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
CELINA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 11)

Thursday morning at 7:28, Paris officers responded to a report of a business burglary in the 200-block South Collegiate Drive. An employee started the day by finding the back glass door shattered. The only items possibly missing were a cash drawer and its contents of over $300 cash. Instead, they found the drawer outside, a few feet from the broken glass door. Police lifted a latent print to assist with the investigation.
PARIS, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

17-Year-Old McKinney Teen Steven Barney Sentenced To Life In Prison

The McKinney teen who killed his mother and attacked his father in 2021 was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He was also fined $10,000. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced on November 10 that 17-year-old Steven Barney would receive life in prison for the brutal murder as well as a $10,000 fine. But the teen could be up for parol in the future.
MCKINNEY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Nov 10)

Paris Police located Tara Dawn George, 25, in the 1200-block of W. Cherry, knowing she had an outstanding felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. It was for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility, so they arrested her, and she is in Lamar County Jail. Byron...
PARIS, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Taylor Parker Sentenced to death and sent to death row

NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. Parker’s sentence was delivered by the jury in New Boston after 90 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutor Kelly Crisp in closing statements brought tears to the eyes of people in...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence

A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

