Rare has announced that the eighth season of Sea Of Thieves is set to begin on November 22. That comes from the official Rare Twitter account, in which the developer teased the upcoming premiere of the season eight content update video, which they’ll reveal on the Sea Of Thieves Twitch account on November 18 at 7pm GMT – a day after the current adventure, Return of the Damned, comes to an end.

9 HOURS AGO