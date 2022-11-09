Read full article on original website
NME
Unreleased ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ photo mode gets unlocked by modder
God Of War Ragnarok‘s unfinished photo mode has been accessed by a modder and you’ll be able to make Kratos smile. The God Of War sequel finally launched on November 9 for PS4 and PS5, and while the game offers players a new story with returning characters, we’ll stay have to wait a while to take in-game screenshots.
NME
From Sting to Lil Nas X: how musicians have found a home in ‘League of Legends’
“We have about 80-90 people sitting in front of us right now,” boasts a commentator at the first League of Legends World Championship Finals, all the way back in 2011. At the time, an audience nearing 100 viewers was an achievement for the fledgling multiplayer strategy game – but over a decade later, League‘s annual Worlds tournament has become a very different affair.
NME
‘Call of Duty’ games ranked – what’s the best Call of Duty of all time?
Call of Duty made its debut in 2003, and for every year since, we’ve dutifully picked up a new game in the series. Activision Blizzard‘s first-person shooters have become a mainstay in autumn’s busy release season, and now with a whopping 19 games in the series, most generations can point to their favourite CoD game with ease.
NME
Volition describes ‘Saints Row’ November update as “a beast”
Deep Silver Volition has described the imminent Saints Row November update as being “a beast”. Saints Row, the reboot of the popular open-world action series which sees players starting up their very own criminal enterprise, launched on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia on August 23 this year.
NME
‘Diablo 4’ will offer players freedom from the main story
Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 will allow players the freedom to choose what content to play. In a recent IGN interview, Diablo 4 director Joe Shely and general manager Rod Fergusson dived into the open world and discussed what players can expect from the upcoming sequel. Fergusson explains that...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ to bring back “reimagined” Shoot House and Shipment maps
Infinity Ward has announced that “reimagined” versions of popular Call of Duty maps Shoot House and Shipment are coming to Modern Warfare 2. “Season 1 is bringing back two reimagined favourites from Modern Warfare (2019) — Shoot House and Shipment,” reads a news post from Infinity Ward. “These maps are hallowed ground for camo grinders and are incredibly notorious for frenetic and fun action.”
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ to rework classes as it comes to Game Pass
EA Dice has confirmed further changes to the proposed Class system in Battlefield 2042 following player feedback. Back in August, EA shared plans to rework the “polarising” specialist system into a classic class system, with the Specialists falling into one of four categories: Assault, Recon, Support and Engineer.
NME
‘Sea Of Thieves’ season 8 is casting off this month
Rare has announced that the eighth season of Sea Of Thieves is set to begin on November 22. That comes from the official Rare Twitter account, in which the developer teased the upcoming premiere of the season eight content update video, which they’ll reveal on the Sea Of Thieves Twitch account on November 18 at 7pm GMT – a day after the current adventure, Return of the Damned, comes to an end.
NME
Epic Games Store announces next week’s free titles
Epic Games Store has revealed next week’s run of free titles, with both Evil Dead: The Game and RPG Dark Deity up for grabs. Shortly after Epic launched its own storefront in 2018, the company has continued a tradition of offering select games free of charge on a weekly basis. Previous releases include Tannenberg, Shop Titans, Total War: Warhammer and Borderlands 3.
NME
Streamers share first look at ‘Warzone 2.0’ DMZ mode
A number of streamers have been given early access to Warzone 2.0 and shared videos detailing its DMZ mode, which you can watch below. Warzone 2.0 will launch next week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Yesterday (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape.
NME
Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’
The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared. Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones. In...
NME
‘Warzone 2.0’ players can use a tactical nuke to win the game
Warzone 2.0 will reportedly include a tactical nuke that players can use to win a match, though it will be “extremely difficult to pull off.”. Yesterday (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape.
NME
‘Warzone 2.0’ will let rival players team up to escape the Gulag
With the launch of Warzone 2.0 less than a week away, Activision Blizzard has revealed more details on what fans can expect from the Call of Duty battle royale – including a new way for players to escape the Gulag, if they’re willing to cooperate. In an article...
