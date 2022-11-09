Mark Zuckerberg penned a letter to staffers letting them know that 13% of the workforce would be laid off. Things are shaking up over at Meta and not for the better. The social media giant has introduced major changes as Facebook not only changed its name but has been making expansions in Web3. Mark Zuckerberg has faced criticism about Facebook, its privacy, and its features, but today’s news stunned a global audience.

