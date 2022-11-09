ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
Engadget

Elon Musk tells Twitter employees ‘bankruptcy is not out of the question’

Two weeks after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has finally addressed the company’s remaining staff and the message was bleak. Speaking at an all-hands meeting, Musk said that Twitter is losing so much money that “bankruptcy is not out of the question,” The Information and Platformer reported.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
hotnewhiphop.com

Meta Plans To Lay Off 11,000 Employees, Zuckerberg Pens Note To Staff: Report

Mark Zuckerberg penned a letter to staffers letting them know that 13% of the workforce would be laid off. Things are shaking up over at Meta and not for the better. The social media giant has introduced major changes as Facebook not only changed its name but has been making expansions in Web3. Mark Zuckerberg has faced criticism about Facebook, its privacy, and its features, but today’s news stunned a global audience.
protocol.com

Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all

Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...

