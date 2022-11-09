Uhan, Sorcan win in Rock Ridge School Board District 1 election

EVELETH/VIRGINIA -- Incumbents John Uhan and Pollyann Sorcan kept their seats on the Rock Ridge School Board's District 1 election Tuesday, while incumbent Matt Sjoberg was knocked out.

Uhan received the most votes in District 1 (the former Eveleth-Gilbert district) with 1,924, while Sorcan surged when some of the later precincts came in to garner 1,606 votes.

Sjoberg lost out by 98 votes after having 1,508 Rock Ridge voters give him their support.

Mike Pariseau took fourth with 1,189 votes.

---

DISTRICT 2 RESULTS

Incumbent Nicole Culbert-Dahl and newcomer Lisa Westby were the top two vote getters Tuesday as they won seats on the Rock Ridge School Board (District 2). District 2 is the former Virginia district.

Culbert-Dahl garnered 2,059 votes to lead the way, while Westby was closed behind with 2,012 votes.

Former school board member Murray Anderson was third with 1,396 votes and challenger Shaun Hainey was fourth at 1,308.