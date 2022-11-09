ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Uhan, Sorcan win in Rock Ridge School Board District 1 election

By Jim Romsaas
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

EVELETH/VIRGINIA -- Incumbents John Uhan and Pollyann Sorcan kept their seats on the Rock Ridge School Board's District 1 election Tuesday, while incumbent Matt Sjoberg was knocked out.

Uhan received the most votes in District 1 (the former Eveleth-Gilbert district) with 1,924, while Sorcan surged when some of the later precincts came in to garner 1,606 votes.

Sjoberg lost out by 98 votes after having 1,508 Rock Ridge voters give him their support.

Mike Pariseau took fourth with 1,189 votes.

---

DISTRICT 2 RESULTS

Incumbent Nicole Culbert-Dahl and newcomer Lisa Westby were the top two vote getters Tuesday as they won seats on the Rock Ridge School Board (District 2). District 2 is the former Virginia district.

Culbert-Dahl garnered 2,059 votes to lead the way, while Westby was closed behind with 2,012 votes.

Former school board member Murray Anderson was third with 1,396 votes and challenger Shaun Hainey was fourth at 1,308.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Senate And House Election Results

Here are the election results so far for the Minnesota State Senates and House, as well as Duluth City Question. DFL: Grant Hauschild- 8,016 (48%) GOP: Andrea Zupancich- 8,748 (52%) State Senate District 7:. DFL: Ben DeNucci- 7,874 (44%) GOP: Robert Farnsworth- 9,619 (54%) State Senate District 8:. DFL: Jen...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
740thefan.com

MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN
mprnews.org

Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police in NE Minn. investigating reports of baggies with white supremacist material inside

BABBITT, Minn. -- Police in a northeastern Minnesota town are investigating after several residents found baggies with white supremacist literature inside.According to Babbitt Police Chief Michael McGregor, the department received several calls from residents on Wednesday. Residents reported finding baggies with bird seed in them, which police believe was to weigh the bag down, along with literature alleging to be from the "White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan."The investigation is ongoing. 
BABBITT, MN
WDIO-TV

Service change at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing

There’s been a change in service at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The airport authority says there are upcoming flight reductions. Right now, they have 12 arrival and departures each week to Minneapolis St. Paul. Starting December 1st, there will only be seven. So one plane will come...
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
Fun 104.3

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
KFIL Radio

New Holiday Movie Filmed in Minnesota Coming to Hulu this Month

New holiday movies are starting to hit streaming services. As you're probably aware, there are a few holiday movies that have been filmed in Minnesota over the years (like Jingle All the Way) and there's a new one coming this month! The movie was filmed in Duluth this year and will be released on Hulu soon.
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

