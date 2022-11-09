Read full article on original website
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE-- WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact of the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole. Veterans Day started off with what felt like a tropical start and continue to be a soaker as rain and strong winds push through the region.Most of Maryland was under a marginal severe weather risk, but that threat diminished Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports a band of rain in Southwest Virginia will head toward the Baltimore area later tonight, bringing another round of rain to the region. Our team will continue to track the system and keep you updated.Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, chances for showers remain on the scene while temps become slightly cooler than the conditions we saw earlier in the week; highs top out at 66, and lows dwindle to 41.Sunday, Maryland gets an increase in sun but decreasing temps. Highs peak at 52 and lows begin the trend of resting in the 30s for the majority of the week.
On-and-off showers move through Maryland, more later tonight
Meteorologist Lowell Melser updates the rain in Maryland, explaining how there will be on-and-off showers through the afternoon with a break by rush hour, then more rain later Friday night. SEVERE STORMS: Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are the story. It doesn't look too bad, but we can't rule out...
Tornado watch issued in parts of Maryland as remnants of Nicole move through
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday in parts of Maryland as the remnants of Nicole move through. The watch...
Here's when Maryland will feel impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
BALTIMORE - Nicole made landfall along the coast of Florida early as a Category 1 Hurricane early Thursday, but it has been downgraded to a tropical storm. The track of the storm, and remnants of Nicole, will impact Maryland later in the week. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain in our area on Friday and into Saturday.
Weather Talk: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?
Meteorologist Tony Pann asks Marylanders, 11 News team the most important question: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?. Want to weigh in? Click here to guess.
Severe weather, tornadoes possible as Hurricane Nicole passes Delaware on Friday
Hurricane Nicole will likely have a different title by the time the storm reaches Delaware at the end of this week, but she still poses threats to the First State. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said after Nicole makes landfall in the early hours of Thursday and crosses the Sunshine State, she'll eventually take a sharp and quick turn towards the north, and head into the Mid-Atlantic, well west of Delaware in the Appalachians.
Maryland Weather: Approaching record-setting highs on Purple Monday
BALTIMORE-- This is not a normal November Monday for a couple reasons!First of all, it's a Purple Monday!Our Ravens will take on the Saints tonight in New Orleans and you can catch all the action right here on WJZ!Kick off is at 8:15 P.M.In addition to Monday Night Football, we reached a record-setting warmth, at 78 degrees!Highs today will be in the upper 70s.The previous record for the day is 77° which was set in 2020.We can't get used to these very mild temperatures though because a cold air mass settles in tonight.Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.Bundle up as you head to work and to the polls.Highs for our Election Day will be in the upper 50s.Most of the work week is dry and pretty bright.We should stay rain free until late in the day on Friday which is Veteran's Day.The showers should hold off for the different parades and events happening around town, but widespread wet weather will be with us through Saturday morning.1-2" of rain is possible. The moisture is associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole that's set to bring hazardous weather to Florida by mideweek.
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
Significant Snow Could Soon Impact New York State
We are officially in the second week of November, which means that Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Halloween is now a distant memory. The weather in New York State this past weekend was flat-out gorgeous, especially Saturday, when temperatures reached 80 degrees in many parts of the state and no rain in sight. It's very rare to be able to wear shorts in November in this part of the country.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Eastbound Span to Temporarily Close Sunday for Bay Bridge Run
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge...
Maryland Irish Festival – November 11-13 at Maryland State Fairgrounds
Don’t miss the 48th Annual Irish Festival this Friday through Sunday at Maryland State Fairgrounds. Presented by Irish Charities of Maryland, the Maryland Irish Festival features traditional cuisine and beverages, Irish dancers, cultural exhibits and workshops, vendors, and a kids’ craft area. This weekend’s festivities will also include a speaker series and live music from The Shamrogues, Dublin 5, Jamison, Kilmaine Saints, Bogside Rogues, Piper Jones, James & Paraic Keane, Sean Heely Band, and many more.
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
The 5 Best Swimming Holes in Maryland
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI3x0J4dNo4&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Swimming holes are the epitome of a small-town summer, thanks to Maryland’s varied geography. These serene areas are wonderful for a day trip with your family and friends. On a hot day, Cunningham Falls, one of Maryland’s well-known summer swimming spots, is frequently filled with people. Why...
Maryland launches page for rapidly spreading RSV virus
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health launched a web page Thursday for the rapidly-spreading Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV. Officials said the state has seen an early surge of severe respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The virus can cause cold-like symptoms for many children, but some vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of severe illness that could lead to hospitalization.While there is no vaccination or treatment for RSV, over-the-counter medicines can help, the health department said. Doctors say parents can reduce the risk by washing hands frequently, avoiding exposure and keeping surfaces clean. Symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite and fatigue. Young children may also have difficulty breathing. Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $25 million in funding to help care for the increase of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospital admissions.RSV is part of a 'triple-demic' threat this fall along with the flu and COVID-19. State officials urge residents to get their flu and COVID-19 shots to protect themselves. Click here to visit the MDH web page.
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
