BALTIMORE-- This is not a normal November Monday for a couple reasons!First of all, it's a Purple Monday!Our Ravens will take on the Saints tonight in New Orleans and you can catch all the action right here on WJZ!Kick off is at 8:15 P.M.In addition to Monday Night Football, we reached a record-setting warmth, at 78 degrees!Highs today will be in the upper 70s.The previous record for the day is 77° which was set in 2020.We can't get used to these very mild temperatures though because a cold air mass settles in tonight.Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 40s by Tuesday morning.Bundle up as you head to work and to the polls.Highs for our Election Day will be in the upper 50s.Most of the work week is dry and pretty bright.We should stay rain free until late in the day on Friday which is Veteran's Day.The showers should hold off for the different parades and events happening around town, but widespread wet weather will be with us through Saturday morning.1-2" of rain is possible. The moisture is associated with Subtropical Storm Nicole that's set to bring hazardous weather to Florida by mideweek.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO