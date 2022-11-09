Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
Mark Zuckerberg says some Meta employees will share desks as the company scrambles to reduce costs
Some Meta employees will share desks as the company cuts costs amid layoffs, Mark Zuckerberg said. Zuckerberg said he viewed layoffs as a last resort and tried to cut costs in other areas beforehand. Meta announced it was laying off more than 11,000 employees, around 13% of its headcount. Mark...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Elon Musk's Twitter has identified thousands of employees who will be laid off, representing about 50% of the company's workforce
The company has a list of thousands of employees who will be let go. The list, which identifies those who may get severance, was almost complete on Wednesday. Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion. The next step is to improve profitability. Employees at Twitter are getting closer to...
Days After Laying Off Half The Company, Twitter Asks Some Employees To Come Back
Just days after laying off about half of Twitter’s workforce following Elon Musk’s acquisition, the company is now asking dozens of those employees to come back. On Friday, Musk began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company, letting go of roughly 3,700 workers via email. Many Twitter employees expressed learning of their layoff after they were already cut off from accessing company-wide systems.
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
Ex-Meta and Twitter employees are destigmatizing their layoffs on TikTok: ‘It’s time to find a new dream’
Laid-off Meta and Twitter workers are turning to social media for connections and opportunities, sharing their experiences on TikTok.
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
AOL Corp
Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
Silicon Valley is telling us something about the recession to come with a huge wave of layoffs and hiring freezes this week
One of the clearest indicators yet that an economic downturn is knocking at the door began flashing red this week, when a number of U.S. tech companies announced widespread layoffs or hiring freezes. Amazon announced it would no longer fill certain corporate positions, while Apple said it would stop hiring...
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings
It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
Facebook has announced layoffs. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
Facebook has announced it is laying off 11,000 staffers. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Silicon Valley's greatest minds misread pandemic demand. Now their employees are paying for it.
In the early months of the pandemic, Facebook only grew bigger and more central to our lives. With lockdowns spreading, countless people began shopping, socializing and working on Facebook and other online platforms. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March 2020, usage was so high that the company was "just trying to keep the lights on."
Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off
Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Comments / 0