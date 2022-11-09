Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Consumer holiday spending, mortgage rates, Apple emergency texting
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said to expect heavy rain and gusty wind with the remnants of Nicole. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Friday...
Gov. Ned Lamont considering extending gas tax holiday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s gas tax is set to return on Dec. 1, but Gov. Ned Lamont is considering extending it to help drivers.“I think we’re going to see what we can afford and we’re going to model this out,” Lamont said. When it returns, the state tax would add an average of […]
Eyewitness News
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning. The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday. The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to...
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains, gutters ahead of Storm Nicole's arrival in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Even though Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants are not approaching Connecticut until Friday evening, residents along the shoreline are being encouraged to prepare now for the storm. Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water...
Connecticut’s coffers continue to swell, despite global economic woes
New projections show revenues pushing this year’s state surplus from nearly $2.35 billion up to almost $2.8 billion.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation numbers, Amazon loses market value, orange juice Nicole impact
Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families. The Connecticut shoreline is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival on Friday. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about how to manage your family and kids' expectations during the holidays. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
Eyewitness News
Preparations underway as Tropical Depression Nicole approaches
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
When EVs Burn: A look at how Connecticut fire departments are dealing with electric car fires
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a dangerous new puzzle that firefighters in Connecticut and around the country are facing. Electric vehicle fires. Right now, there is no hands-on training in Connecticut to learn how to fight these complicated fires. There isn’t even an agreed plan of attack. Right now, one fire department in our […]
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Connecticut's shoreline prepares for heavy rain from remnants of Nicole
Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
wiltonbulletin.com
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Connecticut Dems avoid 'red wave' to maintain power, grow majority
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents woke up Wednesday morning to a bluer state than the day before. Connecticut Democrats maintained their power in congress and even made some gains at the state capitol after the midterm elections. As for what state Democrats plan to do with that power, they...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rises
The Connecticut shoreline is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival on Friday. Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start...
Comments / 0