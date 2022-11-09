ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Voters back amendment to allow early voting in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Early voting is one big step closer to happening in Connecticut. Voters backed a constitutional amendment to allow early voting in the state. This clears the way for the state legislature to decide how early voting will be rolled out. Connecticut is only one of four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole

Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rises

The Connecticut shoreline is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole's arrival on Friday. Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Latest track of Tropical Storm Nicole

The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 6 hours ago. Republican...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more to Sandy Hook families

Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole. The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Preparations underway as Tropical Depression Nicole approaches

Rain could arrive as early as noon on Friday, with the worst Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is meteorologist Scot Haney's Friday mid-morning forecast. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 11, including the latest on storm Nicole's impact on CT.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
CONNECTICUT STATE

