Vermont State

Zachary Pike
3d ago

Malloy wanted to make vermont more affordable from food to gas, change schools for the better and over all help the economy. do not fail us Welch we passed on someone who was defiantly going to help all classes

Fox News

Charlamagne Tha God: Dems 'got nobody' to defeat Trump, DeSantis in 2024

Comedy Central host Charlamagne Tha God sounded the alarm for Democrats that they have "nobody" who can win the presidency in 2024. During a panel discussion about the midterms on Thursday's installment of "Hell of a Week," Charlamagne acknowledged Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "looking strong" after he won re-election by a nearly 20-point margin, saying he's "like Trump but with a functioning bladder."
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: 'Sorry Gavin Newsom'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher drew attention to the Democratic obsession with identity politics, specifically pertaining to who they will nominate in 2024. During his interview on Friday with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maher asked if the country is "over the gay hump" with his successful reelection bid as America's first openly gay governor and the election of two lesbian governors in Oregon and Massachusetts. Polis credited the voters who say "it doesn't matter" who they are but instead care what they stand for.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Republican Blake Masters in Senate race

The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in Arizona. He defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters. Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, was seeking a full term as Senator of Arizona in the 2022 race, after winning the 2020 race against Martha McSally, the Republican who was serving the rest of John McCain's term after he passed away while in office.
ARIZONA STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement

Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Recounts planned for close New Hampshire House races

CONCORD, N.H. — The balance of power in the New Hampshire House will be decided next week by recounts of several state representative races. Starting Monday morning, the secretary of state's office will conduct the first four of 16 recounts for the House. The current breakdown of the 400-member...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night

Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
VERMONT STATE
Fox News

Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’

Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
TEXAS STATE
