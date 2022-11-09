Read full article on original website
Zachary Pike
3d ago
Malloy wanted to make vermont more affordable from food to gas, change schools for the better and over all help the economy. do not fail us Welch we passed on someone who was defiantly going to help all classes
Reply(1)
5
Related
Rep. Don Bacon urges pay raise for junior enlisted military servicemen if GOP takes back House
GOP Rep. Don Bacon told Fox News Digital that he intends to lead an effort to increase junior level military pay when Republicans take back the House.
Charlamagne Tha God: Dems 'got nobody' to defeat Trump, DeSantis in 2024
Comedy Central host Charlamagne Tha God sounded the alarm for Democrats that they have "nobody" who can win the presidency in 2024. During a panel discussion about the midterms on Thursday's installment of "Hell of a Week," Charlamagne acknowledged Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "looking strong" after he won re-election by a nearly 20-point margin, saying he's "like Trump but with a functioning bladder."
Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford wins re-election race against Republican Samuel Peters
The Associated Press projects that Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford will win his race for re-election in Nevada's 4th Congressional District, fending off Republican challenger Samuel Peters. Horsford faced backlash over the past few years after it was found that the married congressman was involved in a 10-year affair with a...
Could nail-biter Nevada Senate race where GOP candidate Laxalt leads by 800 votes go to recount?
Nevada's Senate race is within 1,000 votes and the losing candidate may demand a recount in the race that could determine control of the upper chamber of Congress
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
thecentersquare.com
Report gives New Hampshire 'low' ranking for democracy
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lags behind other New England states in promoting democracy and expanding access to voting, according to a new independent report. The analysis by Movement Advancement Project, a Colorado-based nonprofit think tank, gave New Hampshire an overall "low" grade after receiving 8 out of 33.5 possible points in the ranking – the lowest among other states in the region.
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election in Nevada's 3rd Congressional district
Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins re-election against Republican April Becker in the race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Bill Maher mocks Dem obsession with non-White, non-male candidates amid 2024 chatter: 'Sorry Gavin Newsom'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher drew attention to the Democratic obsession with identity politics, specifically pertaining to who they will nominate in 2024. During his interview on Friday with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Maher asked if the country is "over the gay hump" with his successful reelection bid as America's first openly gay governor and the election of two lesbian governors in Oregon and Massachusetts. Polis credited the voters who say "it doesn't matter" who they are but instead care what they stand for.
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Republican Blake Masters in Senate race
The Fox News Decision Desk can project that Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won re-election in Arizona. He defeats Republican challenger Blake Masters. Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, was seeking a full term as Senator of Arizona in the 2022 race, after winning the 2020 race against Martha McSally, the Republican who was serving the rest of John McCain's term after he passed away while in office.
Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report
The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state. Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign...
thepulseofnh.com
Bolduc Issues A Post-Election Statement
Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc calls the results of Tuesday’s election disappointing, but that New Hampshire voters have spoken. In a statement, he said he congratulated Senator Maggie Hassan on her victory. Bolduc said they have political disagreements, but that the stakes are too high to wish elected representatives anything but success.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Chris Christie warns GOP becoming 'ineffective' in general elections: 'This shouldn't even be close'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) offered a dismal message to Republicans after Tuesday's midterm election results as key Senate and gubernatorial races still hang in the balance after two days of vote counting. "Why is it so close? In a state like Arizona, with a president with 40%...
House Democrats hold another seat as Arizona re-elects Greg Stanton
Arizona's Democratic incumbent candidate Greg Stanton secured another victory for his Party late Friday as Republicans look to gain as many seats as possible in the lower chamber.
WMUR.com
Recounts planned for close New Hampshire House races
CONCORD, N.H. — The balance of power in the New Hampshire House will be decided next week by recounts of several state representative races. Starting Monday morning, the secretary of state's office will conduct the first four of 16 recounts for the House. The current breakdown of the 400-member...
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
Tudor Dixon, Michigan GOP spar after loss to Whitmer: ‘An issue of leadership’
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party sparred after the candidate's loss to incumbent Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Fox News
858K+
Followers
5K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2