WDSU
Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
ktalnews.com
Parents in custody after toddler found dead inside Louisiana home
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10). According to a spokesperson with the NOPD, officers responded to the 3700 block of Texas Drive around...
NOLA.com
Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey
A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
WDSU
New Orleans police report one injured in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Chef Menteur Highway on Friday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:15 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
Man shot on Westbank Expressway
According to a investigators, the victim and another man were traveling over the Harvey Canal when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them.
NOLA.com
Shooting closes westbound West Bank Expressway between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards
A portion of the westbound lanes of the elevated West Bank Expressway are closed as Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting Friday evening, according to authorities. Update: Driver wounded in shooting on West Bank Expressway, JPSO says. The expressway is closed between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards (map), according...
Juvenile accused of French Quarter shooting arrested in St. Charles Parish
One was treated on the scene for a graze wound while the other was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.
WWL-TV
16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
WWL-TV
'Go get my guns' - Mother accused of arming son and driving him to settle score
KENNER, La. — A Kenner mother has been arrested after she allegedly armed her teenage son with a gun and drove him around searching for another teen who allegedly threatened him with a gun earlier, which resulted in a rolling shootout near Williams Boulevard according to The Times-Picayune. As...
NOLA.com
Life sentence for Kenner teen who abducted Metairie couple, forced them to drive to bank
A Kenner teenager convicted of abducting an elderly Metairie couple at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal $100,000 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Though Alexsy Mejia was 16 at the time of the...
NOLA.com
17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed 2 teens in New Orleans
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting that killed two teens in the St. Bernard area, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The 17-year-old was booked on two counts of second-degree murder, authorities said. He's a minor so his name wasn't released. Authorities say he was...
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
fox8live.com
Grand Jury indicts accused killer, Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine months after federal authorities placed a detainer on accused killer and Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris, a grand jury indicted the teen on five federal charges. U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says Harris is charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Harris...
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
NOPD: Teenager arrested in 2021 homicide case of two juveniles
Investigations determined a 17-year-old male was responsible and a warrant for his arrest on two counts of second-degree murder, was issued on Oct. 25.
WDSU
Legal guardian reports 1-year-old missing, last seen with her biological mother
COVINGTON, La. — Covington police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing mom and her child. According to police, Kyliah Williams, 1, was dropped off for a 24-hour custodial visit at 1022 W 31st Avenue with her biological mother, Kylee Williams, 22. After the 24-hour visit, Kyliah's legal...
fox8live.com
17-month-old found burned, bruised, dead in Algiers; parents arrested
ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a mother and father after finding their toddler dead in Algiers. Police say the grim discovery happened on Nov. 9 around 7:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. A 17-month-old was found dead with burns and bruises on their body, according...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for man who attacked Ochsner ICU nurse
The Marrero man who knocked an Ochsner intensive care unit nurse unconscious in a fit of rage after his parents died of COVID-19 within three days of each other was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the attack and unrelated gun charges, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
Toddler found dead in Algiers, cops make two arrests
New Orleans Police say they found a dead baby in a home Wednesday in Algiers. It happened in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. NOPD was called to the home at 7:44am after a call about the 17-month-old victim.
Four youths in custody after a string of crimes in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Four juveniles are in police custody after committing a string of crimes that lead to a police chase across the city. Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East. The man seen on surveillance is a home...
