WDSU

Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ktalnews.com

Parents in custody after toddler found dead inside Louisiana home

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10). According to a spokesperson with the NOPD, officers responded to the 3700 block of Texas Drive around...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Driver wounded in West Bank Expressway shooting in Harvey

A man driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Harvey was shot in the hip when someone opened fire on his vehicle Friday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said detective Brandon Veal, spokesperson for agency. The injury...
HARVEY, LA
WWL-TV

16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Grand Jury indicts accused killer, Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine months after federal authorities placed a detainer on accused killer and Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris, a grand jury indicted the teen on five federal charges. U.S. Attorney Duane Evans says Harris is charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Harris...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

10-year sentence for man who attacked Ochsner ICU nurse

The Marrero man who knocked an Ochsner intensive care unit nurse unconscious in a fit of rage after his parents died of COVID-19 within three days of each other was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the attack and unrelated gun charges, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
