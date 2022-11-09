ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Elon Musk's Twitter took no action against problematic election posts flagged on Tuesday, watchdog says

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G64f4_0j4Ikn2S00
A watchdog group has said Elon Musk's Twitter took little action against election posts they flagged, per Reuters. Alex Kantrowitz
  • A watchdog group has said Musk's Twitter took no action against election posts they flagged.
  • The group said tweets by some Republican politicians should have included a warning under Twitter's current policy.
  • Elon Musk has said there have been no changes to content moderation on the platform since he took over.

A watchdog group has said Elon Musk's Twitter took little action against high-profile election posts they flagged as problematic, Reuters reported.

Common Cause, a nonpartisan group that monitors social media for voter suppression, told Reuters that posts from some Republican candidates should have included warning labels under Twitter's current policy.

False claims and conspiracy theories have already been emerging around Maricopa County in Arizona, where voting machines experienced a "technical glitch" that led to some votes not being correctly tabulated, CNN reported. Some people took to social media to blame Democrats for the technical difficulties.

Common Cause said tweets by candidates such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also publicized the glitch on Twitter, should have been marked with a warning under Twitter's civic integrity policy, per Reuters.

The watchdog also told the news outlet that Twitter's response time had decreased since mass layoffs last Friday saw 50% of staff axed.

The group said Twitter's response time used to be around one to three hours, but now the company was "hopeless" and "going dark on it for days."

There has been concern over how Musk's Twitter will approach content moderation. The self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist" has already seen some advertisers turn away from the platform over fears of loosening content moderation.

Musk and Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth have both said there were no changes made to Twitter's content moderation before the midterms. Along with a link to Twitter's current rules, Musk tweeted: "Twitter rules will evolve over time, but they're currently the following."

Twitter's communication team did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Business Insider

718K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy