Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fiery Plane Collision at WWII AirshowBridget MulroyDallas, TX
Fuel Pump Fire Halts Flight at DFW International AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best places to get a french dip sandwich in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
Perfect with au jus sauce and horse radish, this sandwich is easily one of the greatest of all time.
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
Our First Look At Cathedral Bistro In Plano
Dallas favorite chef Luke Rogers has made his way to the suburbs. In his newest venture, Cathedral, the restaurant’s executive chef, who is known for his crafty takes on world cuisine, shifts his focus to Italian food in a steakhouse setting. Cathedral opened this past August in Plano, and has quickly become one of the buzziest new restaurants in the city.
fwtx.com
The Great Hat Article
Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
Sip + Savor brings Northern California-inspired dining to Highland Village
Sip Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8. (Courtesy Sip Savor) Sip + Savor opened in Highland Village on Nov. 8, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The restaurant is located at 1201 Shoal Creek in The Shops at Highland Village. Sip + Savor is a Northern California-inspired kitchen that serves craft cocktails, a curated wine list and a menu with locally sourced ingredients. Sip + Savor is open for dinner and is planning to open for lunch as well. 972-942-8742. www.dinesipandsavor.com.
whatnowdfw.com
Taproom for Happy Hippie Brewing Company Coming in 2023
Summer of 2023 is the tentative opening date for Happy Hippie Brewing Company’s taproom and production facility in Richardson. Happy Hippie owner Michael Frederick told What Now Dallas that they plan to sign a lease in the next week, and construction is set to begin after the first of the year.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
CandysDirt.com
This Cute Remodeled Home With a Pool Near Casa View Won’t Break The Bank
Sometimes you look at a house and say “Oh, how cute is that?” Then you flip through and see the backyard with the way cool pool and a big old lot, and think “DANG, this comes with it, too?”. And considering the market right now, where interest...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning 9.6 Acre Property with Amazing Amenities and Lush Landscaping Asks $3.99 Million in Argyle, Texas
1101 E Hickory Hill Road Home in Argyle, Texas for Sale. 1101 E Hickory Hill Road, Argyle, Texas is a meticulous estate with amazing amenities including 4 fireplaces, climate-controlled wine room accommodates 250-300 bottles, exercise room, guest suite, game room, poker room, media room. This Home in Argyle offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1101 E Hickory Hill Road, please contact Jollete Ryon (Phone: 469-485-7806) at Compass RE Texas for full support and perfect service.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top Japanese restaurants to dine at around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Japanese food is one of the most highly sought-after cuisines in the world, especially if you’re looking to get your sushi fix. But what about a popular treat in Japanese cuisine that may not span as far as sushi does?. Friday, November 11 is Pocky...
whatnowdfw.com
The Horse’s Axe Opening First Franchise Location
With two locations currently in operation—Downtown Denton and on Main St. in Denison—The Horse’s Axe is opening its first franchise location in McKinney. Jason Pearson and Andrew Duncan hope to open the McKinney spot in mid-January or early February, depending on permitting. Pearson, co-owner of Dragon Axe, LLC, told What Now Dallas it started as a hobby for the two of them and then they found out about the franchising opportunity.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s French Restaurant Institution Gets a New Chef — and More Change Is On the Way
Chef Mark Hitri is back in his natural habitat, helming Paris 7th. Chef Mark Hitri is the new executive chef at Fort Worth’s Paris 7th restaurant. It’s not as much a changing of the guard at one of North Texas’ most notable French restaurants. It’s more of a return of the guard.
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
These restaurants have the best chicken sandwiches in Dallas, per Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most simple, yet delicious offerings in food these days is the ever-so-popular chicken sandwich. Usually found with fried chicken, sauce, and some pickles smashed between two buns there are still more ways to enjoy this entree outside the norm. It’s a beautiful day...
A Texas-Sized Ice Rink You Must Visit This Holiday Season
Grapevine, Texas isn't called The Christmas Capital of Texas for nothing, and here's why. They just announced an exciting new attraction coming to their Historic Main Street: a 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink. Ice Ice Baby. For the first time, the city of Grapevine will be unveiling this all-new attraction...
Dallas Observer
Norma's Cafe Continues Thanksgiving Tradition of Giving Back
The Oak Cliff location of Norma’s Café has been giving back to the local community on Thanksgiving Day for over 30 years by offering a free Thanksgiving dinner. Since 1988, owners Ed Murph and his wife Pam along with a team of volunteers have provided a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone in need. Oak Cliff and the surrounding area are near and dear to their hearts, and this is their way of giving back to a community that has given them so much.
richardsontoday.com
NTMWD Celebrates Completion Of Construction and Dedicates Bois d’arc Lake
The first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years officially opened Oct. 14 as part of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s supply system, which serves Richardson. The 16,641-acre Bois d’Arc Lake is located northeast of the city of Bonham in Fannin County and began collecting water in April last year.
