Binance Unlikely To Go Through With FTX Purchase After Reviewing Company Books
The Binance-FTX drama continues as the deal between the parties hangs by a thread. Yesterday, FTX announced a deal with its competitor to surrender its assets amid a “liquidity crunch.” The crypto exchange has billions of dollars in losses on its balance sheet. The Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-led platform...
TourismX Token (TRMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TourismX Token (TRMX) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TRMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. TourismX is a new revolutionary financial tool to create...
Celebrities And Crypto Contagion: Who Will Fall Victim To The FTX Fiasco?
The current state of the crypto market today has proven what everyone always feared, uncertainty. Many investors initially lost millions because of the crypto winter. However, in the heat of the market crash, analysts forecasted a positive outcome from the bearish trend. Many believe the trend would eliminate unreliable and...
THIS IS WHAT THE EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT SNOWFALL PROTOCOL VS. APTOS VS. TRUST WALLET!
A straightforward approach to accessing cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps (DApps) is increasingly important as more people use them. Whether you’re into payments, investing, or DApps, having several options for different problems may get tiresome very soon. As an investor, it is essential to be aware of newer crypto innovations, and investing in giants with zero knowledge can be very risky for a novice investor. Therefore, you must take into account significant probable profits providing platforms such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Aptos (APT) & Trust Wallet (TWT).
If you have never invested in meme tokens, Tora Inu is the best way to start
Why do people invest in meme coins at all? Some do it just for the hype, others do it because they think it can bring profits during a pump. Very few do it because they think that these types of tokens can actually bring utility to the crypto market. Some...
Meme Coins Taking Over: Rocketize, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu
Meme coins are the new big thing in the crypto world. Despite being in the crypto space for almost a decade, in recent years, meme coins have become more popular. Now, meme coins are one of the most used cryptocurrencies which is leading to new meme coin projects being released in hopes of success. Three meme coins that seem to be on the path to dominating this sector include Rocketize (JATO), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Floki Inu (FLOKI).
