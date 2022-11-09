Read full article on original website
Related
Migos Rapper Takeoff Mourned By Justin Bieber, Drake, Cardi B At Atlanta Memorial Service Held In Arena
A celebrity-studded crowd gathered in the Atlanta Hawks home arena Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. The surviving members of Migos, Takeoff uncle Quavo and cousin Offset, were part of a crowd that included Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Yolanda Adams, CeeLo Green, and Teyana Taylor. Drake delivered a eulogy comparing himself and Migos to the Rat Pack. Bieber (who did an acoustic version of his song “Ghost”) and Chloe Bailey had musical performances in Takeoff’s memory. A social media clip of Drake’s...
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories
In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
