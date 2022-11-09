KEARNEY, Neb. — Friday is Veterans Day, Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the meaning behind it. In 2001 the United States Senate designated the week of November 11th to the 17th as National Veterans Awareness Week in an effort to provide elementary and secondary school students information and education about the contributions and sacrifices of veterans.

