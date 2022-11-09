Read full article on original website
Veteran Lawrence Veed earns diploma through Operation Recognition
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It’s never too late to be recognized for service and education. On this Veterans Day, 95-year-old Lawrence Veed had the honor to receive his high school diploma through service, sacrifice and commitment to our country. Lawrence Veed is a Nebraska native who served in...
Voter turnout among Nebraskans trends up at 52%
KEARNEY, NEB. — Central Nebraska college students made their voices heard by casting their votes. With mid-terms behind us, some counties are looking ahead to voter turnout. UNK students NTV spoke with say they felt empowered to make their voices heard. Students from every major gathering celebrate being the...
Well rounded: Central City opens new dome that serves as gym and storm shelter
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Central City thinks outside the box with a well rounded facility that's the first of its kind in the state as the high school opens its new dome. This mom can’t believe it as she sees where her son will play. “Holy buckets, this...
Two Rivers: Honoring our Veterans
KEARNEY, Neb. — Friday is Veterans Day, Hayley Jelinek with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the meaning behind it. In 2001 the United States Senate designated the week of November 11th to the 17th as National Veterans Awareness Week in an effort to provide elementary and secondary school students information and education about the contributions and sacrifices of veterans.
Stuhr Museum restoring the Robert Taylor Ranch House
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A place that brought abundance and growth to the Grand Island area a century ago. At the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, this historical house is being renovated to honor one of the biggest sheep farmers in Nebraska history. “This is the Taylor Ranch House,"...
UPDATE: Highway 136 back open after blowing dust
WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Webster County Sheriff's Department said Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior has reopened after blowing dust caused it to close Wednesday morning. Nebraska 511 also tweeted that the highway is now open. ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 136 between Guide Rock and Superior is...
Three from Kearney High ready for the next level
KEARNEY. Neb. — It was National Signing Day on Wednesday and three Kearney Bearcat athletes put pen to paper to play at the next level. Eli Mehlin, Lucas Wegner, and Haidyn Skeen signed their letters of intent in front of family, friends, and coaching staffs at Kearney High. Mehlin...
DHHS creates childcare incentive programs including workforce stipends, loan repayments
LINCOLN, Neb. — Workforce Stipend and Loan Repayment funds will be available in Nebraska to help address the workforce concerns in the childcare sector, according to Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). DHHS said they are investing $66 million into the state’s childcare workforce networks to...
Developer may "Target" big anchor as part of $200 million redevelopment of Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Developers may have their eyes on a big "Target" to anchor a $200 million redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall. A once-thriving mall now has multiple boarded up storefronts. The firm Woodsonia is planning the $200 Million project. “They would spend a couple of years renovating...
Scam Alert: Avoid lottery scams
OMAHA, Neb. — Scammers are trying to make bank after the latest Powerball jackpot. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they've received a report about a Nebraska resident who was contacted by a scammer pretending to be a winner. Tips to avoid:. Be suspicious of irregular communications.
UNK Women's basketball rolls at home
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt had a career-high 18 points and eight rebounds to help No. 38 Nebraska Kearney down Minnesota Crookston, 69-49, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a "MIAA/NSIC Crossover"...
UNK History Department's lecture series gives people monthly trips to the past
KEARNEY, Neb. — Traveling back in time...every second Wednesday of the month, the Brown Bag Lecture Series hosted by the University Nebraska Kearney (UNK) History Department tells people interesting facts about our past at the Kearney Public Library. This month's topic was all about the Kearney's street railways. It...
UNK sweeps Mo West and advances to semis of MIAA Tournament
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team got off to a fast start and then rallied over the final two sets to sweep Missouri Western State (-18, -22, -19) Friday afternoon in a MIAA Tournament first-round match in St. Joseph. The...
Iowa teen at juvenile detention center following Hamilton Co. pursuit
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — An Iowa teen is in a juvenile detention center following a pursuit Tuesday night in Hamilton County. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Plans underway to restore a almost 100 yr old Catholic Church
LAWRENCE, NEB. — A project for the ages. Restoration plans for one central Nebraska church that is almost a century old. From the outside of this brick building–gothic-style windows only give a peak at what’s inside, but just past the doors, history awaits. “This church is going...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects Aubrey Trail appeal
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a convicted murder, arguing his death sentence was unconstitutional. On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued its opinion in the case against Aubrey Trail, 56. Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains related to the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe.
Two arrested after multi-agency pursuit in Dawson County
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested after a multi-agency effort resulting from an ongoing Lexington Police Department investigation. The CODE Task Force was assisting in the investigation. Jose Ruiz, 23, of Grand Island, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstruction and two...
Conservative groups, politicians led US school board candidates to victory
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Right-leaning political figures and organizations publicly supported school board candidates this year, further emphasizing what they felt was at stake in the traditionally quiet local races. Florida candidates who had Gov. Ron DeSantis on their side may have reaped the most rewards. All six of the...
One person taken to hospital after structure fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One person was transported following a fire early Friday morning in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin said crews responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 200 block of East Eighth Street. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the home.
