Hartsville, SC

Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville.

Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions.

Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that his department was helping Hartsville firefighters battle the blaze.

Count on News13 for updates.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

