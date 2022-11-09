Read full article on original website
NAI James E. Hanson negotiates sale to bring oral surgery office to Paramus
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated the sale of 10,000 square feet of a medical office condo in Paramus. NAI James E Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning comprised of Darren Lizzack, and Randy Horning, represented both the buyer, Teaneck Medical, LLC, and the seller, Sauer Associates, LLC. Located...
Jersey City’s Via Microtransit awarded 2022 Outstanding Project/Program of the Year
Jersey City’s successful on-demand microtransit service, Via, was named the 2022 Outstanding Program of the Year by the Intelligent Transportation Society of New Jersey, according to a recent announcement from Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop. Jersey City’s Via program was selected for the award based on the following criteria:...
Jersey City and Beit Shemesh, Israel sign sister cities agreement
Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Israel, Aliza Bloch, signed a sister city agreement between their two municipalities this week. The agreement, which has been in development for many months, was initiated by the New Jersey-Israel Commission. Aiming to maximize the resources of each...
Exothermic Molding honored by Union County Urban League
Paul Steck, president of Exothermic Molding in Kenilworth, was honored Thursday evening at the Union County Urban League’s Equal Opportunity Dinner. Exothermic was selected to be the recipient of the organization’s Employer Partner Award, according to Crystal Orr, Interim President/CEO. The Urban League movement began as a champion...
Walters breaks ground on 67-unit oceanside redevelopment
Barnegat-based developer Walters broke ground on Osborn Dunes in the barrier island section of Brick Township on Oct. 29 — 10 years to the day after the community was ravaged by Superstorm Sandy. The site, located between Mantoloking and Normandy Beach, formerly home to Camp Osborn’s single-family bungalows, was...
Somerset County first to use C-PACE financing to make Natirar Resort environmentally efficient
Natirar Resort in Peapack & Gladstone has teamed up with Somerset County Improvement Authority to secure funding through New Jersey’s first ever Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. The $26 million bond will be used for Natirar to finance environmentally efficient improvements, to ensure both its existing historic...
Cushman & Wakefield arranges long-term lease for Dunn Lambert law in Paramus
Cushman & Wakefield said Friday that it arranged a long-term, 6,608-square-foot lease for Dunn Lambert LLC, a law firm, at Nexus 17, an office asset located at 15 East Midland Avenue in Paramus. Cushman & Wakefield’s David DeMatteis, Benjamin Brenner and Mark Zazisk represented the landlord, The Birch Group, in...
B2C2 appoints electronic trading expert as group CEO
B2C2, a digital asset provider based in Jersey City, on Friday announced it Nicola White has been appointed as Group CEO effective Nov. 4 taking over from Phillip Gillespie who will step down. Gillespie was key in SBI Financial Service’s acquisition of B2C2 in 2020, he will now go back...
Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway opens new ambulatory surgery center
Atlantic Health System announced the opening of the newly constructed ambulatory surgery center at the Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway. Located at at 333 Mount Hope Ave., the state-of-the-art facility offers four operating rooms, 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit bays, the latest technology, equipment and instrumentation and hospital grade sterilization.
Denholtz joint venture acquires Newark industrial parcel
Denholtz Properties on Wednesday said it acquired a five-acre waterfront parcel in Newark for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is the latest for Denholtz’s joint venture which plans to acquire and develop industrial properties across the United States. Blau & Berg represented Denholtz in the transaction. Located at 148...
Seton Hall Law Dean Boozang stepping down after more than 7 years
After more than seven years as dean of Seton Hall University School of Law, Kathleen Boozang plans to step down, effective Jan. 1, to return to the faculty, according to a letter from the Office of the Provost of Seton Hall University. For the remainder of the semester, Boozang will...
Kearny Bank appoints Ridgewood resident as chief marketing officer
Fairfield-based Kearny Bank on Wednesday said it appointed Matthew Lindenberg to the newly established position of senior vice president/chief marketing officer. In his new role, Lindenberg, a Ridgewood resident will be responsible for leading Kearny Bank’s marketing efforts, including expansion of the brand presence; contributing to retention and expansion of current banking and lending relationships; developing an integrated marketing communication strategy focusing on data-driven targeting, personalization, and marketing effectiveness measurement; and expanding media and community outreach.
Princeton insurance agency aggregator acquires Pennsylvania group
Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Princeton, on Wednesday said it acquired LaBrozzi Insurance Group Inc. of Bradford, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Debra LaBrozzi, founder of LaBrozzi Insurance Group, stated, “We are excited to bring LaBrozzi Insurance Group to its...
Taconic Partners signs 151,000 sq. ft. industrial lease in Morristown
Allmodes Transport Inc. signed a 151,000-square-foot lease renewal in Morristown, according to a recent announcement from Taconic Partners which brokered the transaction. Taconic’s latest investment located at 1 Cory Road, reflects the firm’s first industrial acquisition that has already achieved its first major investment milestone. “Recently, we launched...
The Residences at Raritan Town Square achieves 100% leased
The Residences at Raritan Town Square, a collection of 140 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in suburban Hunterdon County, has achieved 100% lease-up less than 12 months after its launch, according to a Thursday announcement from developer Garden Communities. Located at the intersection of Walter Foran Blvd. and Route 31,...
JLL helps secure $26.3M in financing for 115-unit The Somerset at Montgomery
JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged $26.3 million in construction financing for The Somerset at Montgomery, a luxury, 115-unit multi-housing development in Montgomery. JLL represented the borrower, Country Classics, to secure a three-year, floating-rate construction loan through Regional Bank. Upon completion, The Somerset at Montgomery will be two,...
