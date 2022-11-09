Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians
Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post — a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka. The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes. The graffiti artist posted...
Ukrainian troops sweep into key city of Kherson after Russian forces retreat, dealing blow to Putin
Ukrainian forces swept into the key city of Kherson on Friday as Russian troops retreated to the east, delivering a major victory to Kyiv and marking one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. Elated civilians who had survived months of Russian occupation descended on...
No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson
For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
New levels of luxury on planes, from double beds to high-walled suites
This week in travel: Europe’s most underrated destinations, the world’s spiciest foods and the airlines introducing double beds and high walls in business and first class. American Airlines is dropping first-class seats on international flights in favor of new-and-improved business class suites, and high-altitude, business-class fanciness is also on the rise elsewhere.
Netanyahu to be invited to form government, paving way for return of Israel’s longest-serving leader
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog announced Friday he will invite Benjamin Netanyahu to form Israel’s next government, paving the way for him to take the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extend his record as the nation’s longest-serving leader. Herzog will officially issue the...
EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year. It says saying that the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European Commission’s autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in both the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. It says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year.”
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China's southern metropolis of Guangzhou has been ordered to undergo virus testing while a major city in the southwest closed schools.
UK economy shrinks as economists warn of more pain to come
LONDON (AP) — Statistics show that Britain’s economy shrank in the three months to September, and forecasters are warning of many months of contraction to come. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September. It said a decline in manufacturing output and an extra holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II were behind the decline. It said the U.K. economy is now 0.2% smaller than in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain’s economy is struggling as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up food and energy costs. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is due to announce tax increases and public spending cuts next week.
Sonic booms heard across Florida after Space Force’s secretive X-37B spaceplane
Dozens of reports of sonic booms streamed in from across Florida early Saturday with the return of an Air Force spaceplane.
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
