KVCR NEWS

Elon Musk says Twitter bankruptcy is possible, but is that likely?

Before Elon Musk took over Twitter, it was hardly a gangbusters business. The company is only occasionally profitable. Its userbase and advertising revenue is puny compared to social media rivals like Facebook and TikTok. Yet the possibility of a looming Twitter bankruptcy was not a fate anyone ever seriously discussed.
Some Twitter users flying the coop hope Mastodon will be a safe landing

Few people outside computer programmers or engineers had heard of the social network Mastodon before Elon Musk bought Twitter. Now, Twitter users queasy about changes the eccentric billionaire is making are signing up for Mastodon accounts in droves. Mastodon reached a million users earlier this week, up from under 400,000 before Musk closed the Twitter deal on Oct. 27.
'Fatty Fatty Boom Boom' details podcaster's battle with weight

Pakistani-born lawyer and media personality Rabia Chaudry is best known for co-hosting the popular Undisclosed podcast — and for her tenacious advocacy for wrongfully convicted family friend Adnan Syed, whose case was featured on Sarah Koenig's 2014 Serial podcast. In a quirk of unexpected timing, Chaudry's memoir about a...
'Ellen Needs Insurance' is the real story of an actor in her quest to get coverage

Creative inspiration can strike from anywhere. For married couple Ellen Haun and Dru Johnston, both in the entertainment industry, it came from a place of necessity. Haun is a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and realized earlier this fall that she would be $804 short of meeting the minimum earnings required by the union to qualify for health insurance.
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

