Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says Twitter bankruptcy is possible, but is that likely?
Before Elon Musk took over Twitter, it was hardly a gangbusters business. The company is only occasionally profitable. Its userbase and advertising revenue is puny compared to social media rivals like Facebook and TikTok. Yet the possibility of a looming Twitter bankruptcy was not a fate anyone ever seriously discussed.
Some Twitter users flying the coop hope Mastodon will be a safe landing
Few people outside computer programmers or engineers had heard of the social network Mastodon before Elon Musk bought Twitter. Now, Twitter users queasy about changes the eccentric billionaire is making are signing up for Mastodon accounts in droves. Mastodon reached a million users earlier this week, up from under 400,000 before Musk closed the Twitter deal on Oct. 27.
Twitter recalls subscription-based service Twitter Blue just days after its launch
Social media company Twitter has withdrawn its Twitter Blue program just days after its launch. Users complained it made it difficult to determine which accounts were authentic. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of...
Investments of 125 billionaires have the same carbon footprint as France, study finds
Some of the world's richest billionaires each emit about 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide on average per year, more than 1 million times the amount emitted by 90% of people, according to a new study. The sample consisted of 125 billionaire with investments in 183 corporations, and who...
China eases its 'zero COVID' policy with shorter quarantines and less restrictions
SHANGHAI — China on Friday announced steps to ease its "dynamic zero COVID" policy by shortening quarantine requirements, simplifying travel rules, and adjusting its monitoring and control regime. The announcement comes a day after the country's top leaders recommitted to the "zero COVID" policy but also called for improvements.
Anxious while awaiting election results? Here are expert tips to help you cope
As expected, election results are taking some time to come in. Control of the House and Senate is still unknown, and the Senate could come down to a Georgia runoff election next month. That uncertainty can be stressful. NPR spoke with Kate Sweeny, a psychology professor who runs the University...
Younger people are most interested in electric vehicles, but can't afford to buy them
Automakers are placing a big bet on the rise of electric vehicles even though some of the people most interested in buying them can't afford them yet. We're talking about young people, say, under 40. NPR's Camila Domonoske takes a look at this enthusiasm age gap. CAMILA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: Let's...
New omicron subvariants now dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a winter surge
Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising fears they could fuel yet another surge of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants — called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- appear to be among the most adept...
'Fatty Fatty Boom Boom' details podcaster's battle with weight
Pakistani-born lawyer and media personality Rabia Chaudry is best known for co-hosting the popular Undisclosed podcast — and for her tenacious advocacy for wrongfully convicted family friend Adnan Syed, whose case was featured on Sarah Koenig's 2014 Serial podcast. In a quirk of unexpected timing, Chaudry's memoir about a...
'Ellen Needs Insurance' is the real story of an actor in her quest to get coverage
Creative inspiration can strike from anywhere. For married couple Ellen Haun and Dru Johnston, both in the entertainment industry, it came from a place of necessity. Haun is a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and realized earlier this fall that she would be $804 short of meeting the minimum earnings required by the union to qualify for health insurance.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0