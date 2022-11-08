Read full article on original website
Related
satnews.com
Indra and India’s Centum Electronics submit strategic partnership proposal to equip India with a space surveillance radar
Indra, a leading technological engineering company in the aerospace and defense sectors, and Centum Electronics have signed a collaboration agreement to submit a joint proposal to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to manufacture a space object observation and tracking radar that will protect the country’s spatial assets. Centum...
satnews.com
ATLAS Space Operations receives USSF SBIR contract for data analytics platform development
ATLAS Space Operations has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to develop a data analytics platform for the United States Space Force — the program will see ATLAS integrate communications infrastructure and multi-domain command and control systems to deliver enhanced insights regarding space communications through network data analytics.
satnews.com
Here’s a look inside the South Australian Kanyini CubeSat with components now together for 2023 launch
It’s the multi-million-dollar satellite that will collect invaluable data from space once it takes off into the cosmos. But the pieces of the puzzle that make up the $6.5 million CubeSat mission, dubbed Kanyini, have been scattered across labs and workshops across South Australia — until now. Leading South Australian space companies have procured their components and brought them together for the first time.
satnews.com
Rocket Lab’s trilogy of projects…
First, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is scheduled to launch its first Electron mission from Virginia during a launch window opening December 7th, EST. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy satellites for HawkEye 360 and will be Rocket Lab’s first lift-off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
satnews.com
DARPA’s robotic servicing of GEO sats demo mission aims for a 2024 launch + Naval Research Lab + SpaceLogistics project involvement
All component-level tests are complete on DARPA’s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program and the on-orbit demonstration mission is on schedule for launch in 2024 — the RSGS goal is to enable inspection and servicing of satellites in GEO, where hundreds of satellites provide communications, meteorological, national security, and other vital functions. Currently, no options exist for visual diagnosis, upgrades or repairs of a malfunctioning satellite’s components.
satnews.com
Emergency SOS via satellite via an Apple million$$$ investment for iPhone 14s
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are now made possible by $450 million Apple investment in US infrastructure satellite network and ground stations to power the new service. Apple’s $450 million investment from the firm’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund will go to the development of...
satnews.com
Gebrüder Weiss enroute to northern Sweden with research equipment for SubOrbital Express
Preparations are well underway for the Swedish Space Corporation’s 15th space mission. On November 4, the Gebrüder Weiss container left Berlin for Sweden. During a short stopover in Stockholm, research equipment was loaded that will now be transported to Kiruna in northern Sweden, some 2,000 kilometers away. The base of the Swedish Space Corporation is located there. Gebrüder Weiss is supporting the ‘SubOrbital Express’ mission with its logistical expertise, having already demonstrated last year its transport capabilities in Israel during the simulation of a mission by astronauts to Mars.
satnews.com
AAC Clyde Space’s Seahawk smallsat to continue ops
AAC Clyde Space has won a contract to continue to operate the Seahawk satellite for one more year, a contract that may be extended up to two years further provided that the spacecraft continues to deliver data. Launched in 2018 with an expected lifetime of four years, the Seahawk is exceeding life expectancy for cube satellites, continuing to deliver data.
satnews.com
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch Intelsat G-31/G-32 to orbit on November 12th
SpaceX is targeting Saturday, November 12, for launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 120-minute launch window opens at 11:06 a.m. ET (16:06 UTC). A backup launch opportunity is available on...
Comments / 0