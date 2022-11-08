Preparations are well underway for the Swedish Space Corporation’s 15th space mission. On November 4, the Gebrüder Weiss container left Berlin for Sweden. During a short stopover in Stockholm, research equipment was loaded that will now be transported to Kiruna in northern Sweden, some 2,000 kilometers away. The base of the Swedish Space Corporation is located there. Gebrüder Weiss is supporting the ‘SubOrbital Express’ mission with its logistical expertise, having already demonstrated last year its transport capabilities in Israel during the simulation of a mission by astronauts to Mars.

2 DAYS AGO