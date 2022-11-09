Read full article on original website
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Following an update to AirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update -- 5B58 -- is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As usual, Apple hasn't provided give further information than that. Thursday's update follows a release earlier...
Apple removed over 540,000 abandoned apps from the App Store in Q3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As the ongoing purge of abandoned apps in theApp Store continues, the number of remaining apps has hit a seven-year low. Recent data from Finbold shows that the number of apps present in the...
Apple plans to expand AirDrop time limit to customers worldwide
Late Wednesday night, a report revealed that Apple is adding a limitation for customers in China. In the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.2 developer beta, the company added a ten-minute restriction for sharing materials through AirDrop using the "Everyone" setting. Apple allegedly cooperated with the Chinese government to impede...
How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...
Apple's Emergency SOS is coming in November, after $450M investment
The new Emergency Service works by enabling stranded users to send a text message calling for help via a network of satellites. Apple has already revealed how this required a whole network of satellites, plus a series of call centers staffed across the US and Canada. Now it's announced that...
New Plugable USB-C dock supports four external displays on M1 Macs
Plugable's new Quad HDMI adapter lets Apple users add up to four external displays on a M1 Mac -- with some caveats. Plugable says that its new USB to HDMI adapter is excellent for multitasking or extending a workspace. Connected via a single USB-C cable, the dock supports four monitors, each at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60Hz or lower.
Paid checkmarks on Twitter roll out in new subscription plan
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter has officially rolled out its revamped Twitter Blue subscription, including a verified checkmark for all subscribers. Previously, the monthly subscription cost $3.99, but the price has increased to $7.99 under the new leadership...
Serif overhauls whole Affinity range, adds new iPad Publisher
Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 have all been launched by Serif for the Mac and iPad, with reworked interfaces, new features, and new licensing options. Serif has already been steadily rolling out new features and performance updates to each of its art and image apps....
iCloud class action settlement payout won't even buy a cup of coffee
Users of Apple's iCloud in the U.S. are starting to receive notifications they are getting paid from Apple's $14.8 million class-action lawsuit settlement, but that payment will be less than a dollar for most users. In March 2022, Apple agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over the storage of iCloud...
Action mode shown off in latest iPhone 14 Pro promo
Apple commissioned a short video showing off the iPhone 14 Pro Action mode in four situations that typically require a gimbal. Action mode is a feature available in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models that offer incredible video stabilization. It is a separate video feature that must be toggled on, and it reduces the recorded resolution to 2.8K.
Key staff driving Apple search engine leave to rejoin Google
Four years after Laserlike was acquired by Apple to boost its web search technology, the founders have quit to rejoin Google. Prior to forming Laserlike in 2015, Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Steven Baker were all Google employees. Their work at Apple is one reason the company has been predicted to launch its own search engine equivalent to Google's.
Apple hires Facebook exec to lead its information systems department
Apple has tapped a former Facebook executive to head up its online services, website, and customer support infrastructure. It was first learned in late October that Apple's Chief Information Officer, Mary Demby, would retiring after three decades. At the time, it wasn't clear who would replace her. Now, it seems...
Apple iCloud Photos now compatible with Windows 11 Photos
Microsoft announced that Apple would be integrating more of its services with Windows 11, including Apple Music and Apple TV. On Wednesday, users began getting updates that enable iCloud Photos to sync with the Windows 11 Photos app. According to a report from The Verge, an update to the Photos...
Apple tests lyrics for the Apple Music web player
Apple is preparing to expand Apple Music on the web by adding song lyrics, putting it in line with the native app. On beta.music.apple.com, people can now see live lyrics added to songs. Clicking on the speech bubble icon when a song is playing will reveal lyrics that appear in time to the music.
Apple rolls out new AirTag firmware update
Apple has released an update for AirTags, refreshing the firmware of the item tracker and bringing it up to version 2.0.24. Released alongside other betas on Thursday, the AirTag firmware update is build number 2A24e, replacing the previous build, 1A301. However, precisely what has been updated in the firmware is unclear, as Apple has yet to release notes about the update itself.
Apple Watch Ultra Full Review: An Ultra Regret?
Before Apple announced their new Apple Watch lineup this year, I heard rumors that there was going to be a new redesigned titanium model that would be a departure from the tried and true design of the "Series 0"-Series 8. Well, lo and behold: that turned out to be true! When I saw its reveal trailer, showcasing how rugged and long-lasting it was, I was intrigued. Then, to finish up the usual polished presentation that Apple always do, they announced the name: Apple Watch Ultra. Immediately, I knew that I HAD to get my hands on it and try it out, so I preordered the same day t secure a launch day release (Friday, September 23rd)!
Spotify debuts new Apple Watch app experience
The Spotify Apple Watch app has been updated with larger controls, swipe gestures, and a better library view. Spotify has been busy updating the Apple Watch experience for its app. After streaming was temporarily broken by an errant watchOS update, the company has rolled out a handful of user-focused features.
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite foriPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the...
Paperlike 2.1 review: Apple Pencil & iPad use feels more like writing on paper
If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1. I don't keep it a secret that my favorite Apple product is the iPad. It always has been. I've never been much of a smartphone user, and as I get older, I find myself drifting away from using my iMac in my downtime.
Shareholders challenging Apple on unions & alleged slave labor
Well in advance of the annual shareholders' meeting, Apple investors have filed challenges that the board must address, such as the company's stance on unions and human rights in China. Apple investors are concerned. Trillium Asset Management filed a union proposal, asking Apple's board to improve its oversight of how...
