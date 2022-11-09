Read full article on original website
Purple Heart & Service Medals Awarded to WWI Veteran in Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- It may have taken 104 years, but one Army veteran from Sayre has finally received the service medals he deserved. Federal and State officials joined at the VFW Post 1536 in Sayre Thursday morning to award Private Raymond Jay Varner the Purple Heart and World War One Victory Medal for his service.
Man Stabbed in Neck on Binghamton Street in Neighborhood Dispute
Binghamton police sealed off a street in a city neighborhood after a man was repeatedly stabbed in what witnesses said started as a heated argument. The attack occurred at Lydia and Murray streets around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People who were nearby said a man got into a dispute with someone...
Endicott Veterans Day Parade cancelled
This year's Village of Endicott Veterans Day Parade has been
Pennsylvania DEP asks that Lawrenceville be held in contempt, pay $2K fine
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Lawrenceville may face thousands of dollars more in fines after the Pa. State government asked that the Borough be held in contempt for failing to comply with an order surrounding its water plant. The PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a Petition for Contempt that was signed on November 8. […]
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving
Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
Latest numbers, November 10th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has dipped below 200 for the first time in a while.
Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties
(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends
Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
Molinaro declares victory in NY-19
With 642 of 642 election districts reporting, Marc Molinaro leads Josh Riley in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District race.
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress
In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Final Recap ,Totals and Photos
Every year, (22 years and counting) it's hard to describe the emotions we go through during our annual Food-A-ABago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. So many people stop by not just to drop off a food item or monetary donation, but to tell us how much it means to them.
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) -- WENY News received a tip this morning that a new alleged Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in the Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of.
Man Leaves Dangers of New York City, Opens Restaurant in Vestal
A Queens resident who loves the restaurant business moved to Binghamton and now has set up a dining establishment in Vestal. Jabber Bawa opened Caffè del Corso in the Campus Plaza a few days ago. He said it's located in space that most recently had been occupied by a salon and a Vietnamese restaurant.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Binghamton Invests in Training Vets for Construction Jobs
The City of Binghamton is investing in an initiative to help pair transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists into the civilian workforce with training and job opportunities in the construction industry. The City is providing $50,000 in funding for the New York Helmets to Hardhats nonprofit...
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
Warning: Rabid Wildlife Found in City of Norwich
The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents there have been several cases of rabies identified in wildlife in the Norwich City limits recently. Health officials say any wild animal that is acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas should be considered dangerous. People are reminded to avoid...
