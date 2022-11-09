ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

NewsChannel 36

Purple Heart & Service Medals Awarded to WWI Veteran in Sayre

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- It may have taken 104 years, but one Army veteran from Sayre has finally received the service medals he deserved. Federal and State officials joined at the VFW Post 1536 in Sayre Thursday morning to award Private Raymond Jay Varner the Purple Heart and World War One Victory Medal for his service.
SAYRE, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving

Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties

(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
wnbf.com

Broome Voters Take a Hard-Right, Bucking Statewide Trends

Broome County voters were apparently seeing red when they headed to the polls November 8, filling in the black circle next to the names of many Republican candidates. In the race for New York Governor, Broome County went against the average in the rest of the state backing the Republican/ Conservative challenger to sitting Governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is actually the projected winner of the Governor's race.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown

Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hochul retains Governor seat; Allegany and Steuben county voters help Langworthy go to Congress

In New York, key races on Nov. 8 were for U.S. House seats from – on the grid left to right – Districts 18, 19 and 22, and the governor’s race. Respectively in the grid, those candidates are Pat Ryan and Colin Schmitt (bottom) in NY18, Josh Riley and Marc Molinaro (bottom) in NY19, Francis Conole and Brandon Williams (bottom) in NY22, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (bottom) for governor.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) -- WENY News received a tip this morning that a new alleged Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in the Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Invests in Training Vets for Construction Jobs

The City of Binghamton is investing in an initiative to help pair transitioning active-duty military service members, veterans, National Guard and Reservists into the civilian workforce with training and job opportunities in the construction industry. The City is providing $50,000 in funding for the New York Helmets to Hardhats nonprofit...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
DRESDEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn

JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Warning: Rabid Wildlife Found in City of Norwich

The Chenango County Health Department is advising residents there have been several cases of rabies identified in wildlife in the Norwich City limits recently. Health officials say any wild animal that is acting strangely and in close proximity to residential areas should be considered dangerous. People are reminded to avoid...
NORWICH, NY
