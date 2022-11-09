Read full article on original website
New Yorkers Ask – What Exactly Is Scrapple?
Oh boy, I missed it. Wednesday, November 9th was National Scrapple Day. How could I have forgotten? That's a statement I can not ever be serious about. I've never tasted scrapple, nor have I ever wanted to try it. Isn't that what some refer to as 'mystery meat?'. I had...
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food
A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
New York Child Accidentally Consumes Cannabis in Halloween Candy
According to a report by Louis Casiano of Fox News, a five-year-old New York boy was taken to the hospital for treatment after accidentally consuming cannabis-infused gummies he got while trick-or-treating. According to the report, the Suffolk County boy was treated and released from Long Island Community Hospital on Tuesday...
A giant Christmas tree is once again raised at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza
In a sign of the season, a crane hoisted an 82-foot Norway spruce into place at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza. The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.
New York is the 4th Most Expensive State for Child Care
According to a study done by David Heacock of How to Home, New York is the fourth most expensive state in the country when it comes to the price of child care. According to the study, New Yorkers spend an average of 6.6% of their annual income on child care each year. For the average annual income of $100,000, that's $8,320 every year. And more New Yorkers will find themselves having to pay that price as remote work opportunities start to decrease and more workers have to start returning to the office. And in terms of the gross amount spent on child care each year, only Alaska and Virginia spend more than New York.
