New York is the 4th Most Expensive State for Child Care

According to a study done by David Heacock of How to Home, New York is the fourth most expensive state in the country when it comes to the price of child care. According to the study, New Yorkers spend an average of 6.6% of their annual income on child care each year. For the average annual income of $100,000, that's $8,320 every year. And more New Yorkers will find themselves having to pay that price as remote work opportunities start to decrease and more workers have to start returning to the office. And in terms of the gross amount spent on child care each year, only Alaska and Virginia spend more than New York.
