Live Results: Multiple Senate races left to see final midterm results

Senate races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona were yet to be called as of early Thursday as both Republicans and Democrats were hopeful they would be in the majority.

In key Arizona races, the margins between Democrats and Republicans had narrowed significantly, the Associated Press reported. The races were key ones for Senate, secretary of state and governor.

Although Alaska’s Senate race has not been called, two Republicans are vying for the win there. Once Alaska is called, Republicans will have at least 49 seats, and Democrats will have 48.

With Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tiebreaker, Democrats need to win two of the uncalled seats to hang onto the Senate to stay in the majority.

Only one Senate seat, Pennsylvania, has flipped. That seat, previously held by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, was won by Democrat John Fetterman. Democrats could potentially flip Wisconsin as well.

Republicans are looking to flip Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

As of early Thursday, Democrats hold narrow leads in Arizona and Georgia, while Republicans have a slim advantage in Nevada .

However, Georgia will go to a runoff election after it was determined neither candidate would win 50% of the vote.

A very similar situation played out in 2020 when a pair of runoffs in Georgia decided the fate of the Senate.

If Democrats win in both Arizona and Nevada, or Republicans win both of those races, a Georgia runoff would not decide the majority, but could still be important as getting bills passed in a split Senate has proven to be a challenge for Democrats.

Democrats were hopeful of also grabbing Wisconsin as incumbent Ron Johnson garnered a small lead in the state's Senate race. Around midday Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Johnson won reelection to the U.S. Senate for the state.