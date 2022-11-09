ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
BBC

Cruise ship with 800 Covid cases docks in Sydney

A holiday cruise ship carrying about 800 passengers with Covid-19 has docked in Sydney, Australia. The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived at Circular Quay, having sailed from New Zealand. About 4,600 passengers and crew were aboard the ship when it docked - meaning around one in five had Covid. The...
BBC

G﻿uardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
BBC

FAI Cup final: Winning with Derry 'would be something special' - Duffy

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle. Derry City winger Michael Duffy says winning the FAI Cup with his hometown club would mean more than his two final triumphs with Dundalk. Duffy, 28, returned to Derry...
BBC

Keith Farmer: Northern Ireland's four-time British motorcycling champion dies aged 35

Keith Farmer, one of Northern Ireland's most successful motorcyclists, has died aged 35. The Clogher native, a four-time British champion, passed away suddenly. He retired from racing in September 2021, having originally planned to retire at the end of last year. Farmer won the National Superstock 600 title in 2011...

Comments / 0

Community Policy