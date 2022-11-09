WWE NXT video highlights: Zoey Stark betrays Nikkita Lyons

Stark attacked Lyons after they failed to win the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

WWE

After failing to become Women's Tag Team Champions, Zoey Stark betrayed Nikkita Lyons on last night's episode of NXT.

Stark & Lyons came up short in their NXT Women's Tag Team title rematch against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. There was a miscommunication near the finish that led to Chance & Carter getting the victory. Stark nearly hit Lyons when Chance moved out of the way. Chance and Carter tried to hit a double superkick on Stark, but Lyons pushed Stark away so that she could take the bullet herself. With Lyons out of the picture, Chance & Carter defeated Stark to retain their titles.

Stark took the NXT Women's Tag Team title belts away from the referee after the match. Stark and Lyons were going to present the championships to Chance and Carter, but Stark instead turned against Lyons, dropping her with a belt shot.

Stark blamed Lyons for their loss, screaming that Lyons ruins everything for her. Stark then laid out Lyons with a kick.

WWE had been building to Stark's heel turn as she became increasingly unhinged after the last time she and Lyons lost to Chance & Carter.

