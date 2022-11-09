Read full article on original website
New Ogdensburg budget plan raises taxes, cuts jobs
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s new city manager is presenting her budget proposal to lawmakers Thursday evening. Andrea Smith’s spending plan includes raising taxes and cutting 10 jobs, with a majority of the job cuts proposed for the police department. She proposes a 12 percent increase in...
Ollie’s, discount stores help shoppers as inflation rises
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just in time for the holiday season, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown has moved to a new location. It held its grand opening Tuesday. Amid high inflation rates, some customers are saying Ollie’s and discount stores like it are making holiday shopping a lot easier.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Susan M. Paine, 77, of Lorraine
LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Paine, 77, of CR-92, passed away to home, Friday, October 28, 2022. Born on January 11, 1945 in Landsdowne, Ontario, Canada. She married Dean F. Paine in the 1980′s. He passed away January 21, 2022. He was an Independent Truck Driver for many years and she worked at Watertown High School, as an English Teacher.
Man passes time by fixing all kinds of clocks
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Preserving time and memories - a clock repairman out of Alexandria Bay is keeping time ticking 25 years after his hobby first began. “They’re kind of relaxing, I think, to hear the ticking and chimes go off it at certain times. They’re mechanical and you can actually see how they work if you look on the back,” said Garry Scholes.
Lewis County lawmakers poised to vote on controversial rails to trails purchase
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County’s controversial rails to trails proposal is headed for a vote next week. It would cost the county $2.5 million to buy land with old rail tracks. The plan is to turn those rails into outdoor recreation trails for running, biking and ATVs.
TV Dinner: Cranberry-Orange glaze
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This glaze is perfect for Thanksgiving. Or pretty much any meal. Chef Chris Manning made us a cranberry glaze he says goes well with turkey, chicken, pork, or ham. It would even be a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders. Cranberry-Orange Glaze. - 1 14-ounce...
Cooler weather on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through tomorrow morning ushering in chilly temperatures. Expect rain overnight with lows in the 50′s. Rain will end tomorrow morning, but there is the risk of showers during the day. Temperatures will fall into the 40′s during the afternoon.
Blast from the Past: 1996 St. Lawrence Seaway grounding
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to November 1996 when a ship ran aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway. Watch the story by then-reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
2 groups getting ready to help the homeless this winter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With colder temperatures upon us, homelessness continues to be a problem. But, a couple of organizations are getting ready to help. Under the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot in Watertown is a growing number of tents as the homeless population tries to stay warm.
Marion R. Lowe, 83, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Marion R. Lowe, 83, passed away at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. Marion was born on November 25, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Boyd Petrie, in the town of Alexandria. She was educated in Alexandria Bay schools and had worked as a housekeeper at EJ Noble Hospital and Alexandria Central School before that.
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
Sackets Harbor gets state help for waterfront improvements
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor is getting some help from the state to help it withstand future flooding. The village’s waterfront suffered considerable flood damage in 2017 and 2019 and now it will benefit from a $3.2 million project funded through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).
Watertown to resume brush & yard waste pickup
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city DPW will resume picking up residents’ yard waste and brush starting Thursday. The pickups were suspended Monday because of mechanical issues with two of the city’s recycling trucks. City officials say the pickups will continue with Thursday’s regularly scheduled routes,...
Prenatal/Perinatal Council to hold fundraisers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a December to Remember at the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Holiday Market and a pair of Designer Purse Auctions. Watch the video above for her interview. The Holiday Market...
Heavy rain for the afternoon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another warm day, but don’t expect much sunshine. It will be cloudy for the morning and afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way into Jefferson and Lewis counties by early afternoon and St. Lawrence County by late afternoon.
Public can weigh in on Jefferson County’s plans for expanded bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance for the public to weigh in on plans to expand bus service in Jefferson County next week. Input sessions are planned for next Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Watertown’s CitiBus and its Paratransit Service are offering...
Richard Lee LaFlair, 65, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Richard Lee LaFlair, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. LaFlair passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve noticed Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and thought that shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s not. We asked who is paying the police officers and found out the eatery’s owners have hired the help...
Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nora W. Bajjaly, 87, a resident of Watertown, NY passed away peacefully November 7, 2022 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 15, 1934, daughter of Dr. Wallace and Ruth (Johnston) Troup in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She was a graduate of Glebe High School and attended Queens University in Kingston, Ontario where she met and married Dr. Floyd L. Bajjaly on October 11, 1955. His education took them to both Columbus and Athens, Ohio where they raised their four children. In 1965, Dr. Bajjaly’s professional career took them to Liverpool, NY and finally in 1967 to Watertown, NY.
