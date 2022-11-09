ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Peterstown native graduates from Ohio University

 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (WVDN) – Joshua Craig, of Peterstown, graduated with a master of arts in English from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in summer 2022.

More than 1,700 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2022.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including Botswana, China, Ghana, Greece and Oman.

Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders. Ohio University is committed to fostering, embracing, and celebrating diversity in all its forms. The Athens campus offers students a residential learning experience in one of the nation’s most picturesque academic settings. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the university’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity.

