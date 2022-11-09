Peterstown native graduates from Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WVDN) – Joshua Craig, of Peterstown, graduated with a master of arts in English from Ohio University’s College of Arts and Sciences in summer 2022.

More than 1,700 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2022.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including Botswana, China, Ghana, Greece and Oman.

