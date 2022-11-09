ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Springs, WV

Sweet Springs Resort Park ends scary season

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

SWEET SPRINGS (WVDN) – Oct. 29 was the third and final night where the old historic Thomas Jefferson designed hotel, the Sweet Springs Resort Park, was rebranded as The Sweet Springs Sanitarium and Hayride Spooktacular. Filled with fear, the event gets larger and new designs are added every year. Friday, Oct. 21, was Kids Night — there was very little scaring, but the children had a “scary” place to go without being scared. Many of the children were overjoyed, and most every parent was as happy about a kid’s night as organizers offered the opportunity to younger “friends of the Sweet.”

Saturday, Oct. 22, was a great night of scares, chills, screams and thrills as guests were scared by volunteer staff and the Monroe County JROTC from James Monroe High School. The JROTC decided to work with the Sweet Springs Resort Park this year instead of building their own haunted house. Ashby Berkley, project manager said, “This is what we want here at the park — the youth and the local folks pitching in together to create something of value to Monroe County and enjoy this wonderful public park for themselves.”

The park looks forward to more activities with Monroe County Educational programs and hopes other local counties from West Virginia and Virginia (especially Summers, Greenbrier, Mercer, Alleghany and more) will participate in various programs with the park.

“Watching people enjoy the hard work and effort that goes into creating our haunted sanitarium is well worth the hard work, the planning and the designing. Having all the young adults and youth work with us this year made it the best year ever,” said Silesia Quick, designer and director of the haunted adventure.

Also on site was NaNa’s Ice Cream and Foods, of Covington, Va., was on hand with chicken wings, hot dogs, corn dogs, homemade chicken fried rice, coffee, hot chocolate and other beverages. NaNa’s Ice Cream and Foods can be reached at nana_icecream@aol.com

An historic hayride is a finishing touch to the adventure. Designed for adults and children alike, the hayride provides a brief history of the park for adults and a fun ride for the children. To finish off the hayride for the children, there were treat bags for those too young to enjoy candy, and the older children received a treat bag with the “real stuff” in it.

The Sweet Springs Resort Park facility is one of the most historic landmarks in the United States having the warm water healing pool, the oldest jail/courthouse and frame built home west of the Alleghenies, and the Jefferson-designed hotel that opened in 1833. Even before this historic hotel was built, there were two other hotels on the property and between the three hotels, the facility was visited by eight of the first 10 presidents as well as many other historically famous people. To learn more about this historic landmark visit www.sweetspringsresortpark.org.

Upcoming 2023 events:

  • Saturday, April 8, 2023: grounds open to all local churches, school groups, etc., for community Easter egg hunt. Have a picnic, hide eggs and play games — there is plenty of room for everyone.
  • During the month of May bring a memorial placard, or sign for your remembered loved one and the resort will place it on the “walk of love” drive. Then, over the Memorial Day weekend, plan to have a picnic on the grounds where there will be a “Walk of Remembrance” for all loved ones represented.
  • July 28-30, 2023: Annual Fling at the Springs two-day music festival. This year’s theme will be “Fling at the Hoedown” featuring live, bluegrass music. All bluegrass bands are encouraged to contact sweetspringsassistant@gmail.com to perform. Rustic camping will be available.
  • August 2023 (dates to be announced): the sixth annual Sustainability Forum. This is a great opportunity for everyone; the event is free to attend. Various subjects will be covered, and vendors will be present.
  • Sept. 9, 2023: Second annual MIA/POW Honor and Veterans Appreciation Day motorcycle and antique car rally. There will be a poker run, motorcycle games, antique car judging, a cook off, games for children and adults and a presentation of honors. Rustic camping will be available. Vendors of all types needed and wanted; contact sweetspringsassistant@gmail.com.
  • Oct. 20,21 and 28, 2023 – Sixth annual haunted house and hayride with more new screams, chills and thrills. Friday, Oct. 20, will be children’s night with very few scares, but Saturday, Oct. 21 is strictly an adult night — children can stay upstairs while adults go through the haunted house, then accompany parents on the hayride.
  • Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 – Last historical tour of the property for 2023. Tour takes approximately 1 1/2-2 hours. Group tours available year-round.

Check Sweet Springs Resort Park’s website and Facebook page for more information and event updates.

The post Sweet Springs Resort Park ends scary season appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwhseagledispatch.org

Breaking News: The New River Gorge Is On Fire

As of 3 p.m., November 09, 2022, there are reports of a brush fire in Fayette County, W.Va., in the areas bordering as well as in the New River Gorge. Firefighters are on the seen actively trying to put it out. Though rain is expected to start late Thursday, November 10, immediate action is necessary to contain the fire and minimize damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New event center starts taking clients in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District. The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs. Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years. King said the inspiration […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Update: Route 60 is reopened at Caldwell

UPDATE: CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — November 11, 2022, @ 9:18 a.m.: Route 60 is now reopened. ORIGINAL: Route 60 is closed due to downed power lines. According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the road is closed at Belchers in Caldwell. Stick with 59News for more updates!
CALDWELL, WV
WVNS

Car wreck off Robert C. Byrd Drive near McArthur

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2 car wreck has been reported off the 2000th block of Robert C. Byrd Drive and McArthur, near the Little General. The Mabscott Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and Jancare Ambulance are on scene responding to the crash. Injuries have been reported as a result of the crash. The […]
MABSCOTT, WV
WVNS

Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Shooting in Mercer County confirmed by West Virginia State Police

GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) – A shooting was confirmed in Mercer County by State Police. Princeton State Police confirmed a shooting happened in Glenwood area of Mercer County yesterday, November 10, 2022. The shooting is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Leak resolved, water restored in Vago

UPDATE: VAGO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Friday afternoon leak affecting some Greenbrier County residents has reportedly been resolved. A Friday evening announcement from The City of Lewisburg indicates the restoration of the utility following repairs from city workers, which got underway upon the location of the leak in the afternoon.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

15-year-old cold case solved in Lewisburg, suspect extradited to West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A 15-year-old cold case from the Lewisburg area was solved, according to Captain R.A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police. According to the WVSP-Lewisburg Detachment, a report of found human remains in 2021 in the Muddy Creek Mountain area of Greenbrier County was the break needed in a case that stumped State Troopers for nearly 15 years.
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Brush fire spreading in New River Gorge

LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The dry and windy conditions in the area have caused a high risk for wildfires to start and quickly spread. There is currently a brush fire spreading in the New River Gorge near the NRG Bridge. Emergency crews are on their way to the scene to attempt to control the fire.
LANSING, WV
WVNT-TV

Dinosaur Adventure is coming to the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) – Dinosaurs are coming to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this weekend. Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun on the weekend of November 11 and 12, 2022. For two days only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.
BECKLEY, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Greenbrier County murderer arrested as 15 year old missing person case is brought to a close

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested in connection to a 2007 missing persons case is being arraigned Thursday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court. West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Captain R. A. Maddy has confirmed that indictments were presented against Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger last month for Murder and First Degree Robbery.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Yellow jackets disrupt theft attempt, $25,000 in damage done

MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an attempt at stealing copper wire from the old WVU Tech football field in Fayette County. According to reports from Detective Sgt. A. Powell of the Montgomery Police Department, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:37pm, Patrolman S. Stout was dispatched to investigate a destruction of property call at Golden Bear Dr. in Montgomery, the site of the old WVU Tech football field.
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
PRINCETON, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy