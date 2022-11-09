Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team celebrates and remembers cancer victims this holiday season

UNION (WVDN) – As Monroe County kicks off the Christmas season with the annual Union Christmas parade on Dec. 2, the Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team invites you to join them in remembering those lost to cancer, supporting those fighting the disease and rejoicing with those who have won the battle.

The team will erect a Christmas tree at the courthouse gazebo and hang decorated ornaments, each of which celebrates a person dealing with cancer. There will be a limited number of ornaments available at the gazebo on Dec. 2, so ordering in advance is advised. Each ornament will be hand-decorated by the Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team and include the name of your special person. While there is no charge for ornaments, donations are accepted. If you would like to have your ornaments shipped to you after the event, a $5 shipping fee per total order is required.

To ensure availability, orders must be received by Friday, Nov. 18. For donations or to pay the shipping fee, the Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team accepts checks payable to and mailed to: Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team, P.O. Box 353, Union WV 24983. The Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team accepts PayPal, payable to MOCOCAT20 or mococancerawareness@gmail.com.

For additional information, contact the Monroe County Cancer Awareness Team on Facebook at Monroe County WV Cancer Awareness Team or call Christen Bland at 304-646-8191.

