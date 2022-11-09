Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
De Queen police arrest suspect in double shooting
66-year-old Armando Arce was apprehended by the De Queen police with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department, 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, and Arkansas State Police. Arce is a suspect in a double shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 223 Bobby Lane in De Queen. Police found two males with gunshot wounds at the scene and transported both for emergency treatment at a local hospital. One of the men died on the ride to the hospital.
dequeenbee.com
Police looking for suspect wanted in fatal shooting in De Queen
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Police are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted in a fatal shooting earlier this week. The De Queen Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a double shooting in the 200 block of Bobby Lane.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Discarded black box results in drug charge for biker
On October 27th, Dierks Officer Turner Reed was patrolling Hwy 70 in Dierks. Reed observed a motorcycle traveling on Hwy 70 and noticed the motorcycle violating statute 27-36-221, driving with auxiliary driving lights. Officer Reed had prior knowledge that the tags on the motorcycle were also expired. Before they came...
KTBS
Arkansas man sentenced for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches County
TEXARKANA, Ark. – An Ashdown, Ark. man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded to distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 17 years in federal prison.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Lockesburg parents charged following death of newborn
Two Lockesburg residents are in custody after authorities say they improperly disposed of a newborn child that did not survive birth. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report on Nov. 7 regarding a baby being born at a home in Lockesburg. After further investigation, authorities discovered the baby, a boy, did not live and was disposed of. Deputies and investigators with the Sever County Sheriffs Office located the baby in a nearby dumpster.
‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child
A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2020. An East Texas woman has been sentenced to death by a Bowie County jury. According to KTBS, after just 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury handed down the punishment for Taylor Parker. Parker, 29, was convicted...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Taylor Parker Sentenced to death and sent to death row
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. Parker’s sentence was delivered by the jury in New Boston after 90 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutor Kelly Crisp in closing statements brought tears to the eyes of people in...
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Hot Springs resident charged on drug charges
On November 1st, Nashville K9 Officer Greg Parker conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge truck for crossing the fog line onto the shoulder of the roadway numerous times. The driver was identified as 51 year old Michael D Martin of Hot Springs. Parker stated that Martin acted nervous...
hopeprescott.com
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest Maud man for indecency with a child
27-year-old Colton Hamilton was working as the manager of the Sonic restaurant in Hooks when a young employee alleged that Hamilton grabbed his crotch over his clothing while he was filling a drink order. Hamilton allegedly also made sexually explicit comments to the young man. Hamilton was allegedly told by...
ktoy1047.com
Hope woman arrested for intent to deliver fentanyl
41-year-old Danielle Newer was arrested on November 4 by agents with the 8th North Task Force. Agents located 34 pills believed to be fentanyl at a residence in the 2200 block of East 23rd Street, as well as two shotguns, a handgun, and an AR-15. Agents also seized a small...
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town?
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
Cleanup underway in Idabel after deadly tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — In Idabel people are cleaning up after a tornado swept through the area. McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel said the tornado killed at least one person and injured 7 others. McDaniel said the damage was shocking. “I’m from Idabel, most of us are. Some of...
Overnight Red Cross shelter in Idabel closing today
A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.
texarkanafyi.com
Happening In Texarkana the Weekend of November 11 & 12
It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
southwestarkansasradio.com
South Pike County to host an Apple Distinguished School Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 15
The South Pike County School District held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Murfreesboro High School and Murfreesboro Elementary School have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025. Technology Consultant Chad Brinkley mentioned the Apple Distinguished School Tour and Assembly event that will take place next Tuesday, November 15th.
