Maryland State

WJZ Alert Day: Approaching hurricane will bring storms and wind gusts to Maryland

By Meg McNamara
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's Meg McNamara and Tim Williams have declared Friday and Saturday WJZ Alert Days.

The Alert Day warning will extend from Friday into Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday.

It will make landfall on the eastern peninsula of Florida sometime between late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

In Maryland, there will be widespread and heavy rain on Friday extending into Saturday morning.

Most parts of the state will pick up one to two inches of rain with some parts of the state getting higher amounts of rain than that.

Additionally, there could be strong to severe thunderstorms and gusty winds as the system tracks through the area.

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

